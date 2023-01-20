FIFA 23 TOTY leak reportedly discloses official stats of Messi and Benzema's cards

The highly anticipated FIFA 23 promo, TOTY, is set to go live later tonight January 20, and Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema are already confirmed to be in the main team. The official starting XI was revealed last night, but the face stats on the cards are still unknown. Thanks to reliable insider FUT Sheriff, the numbers of the said duo are now in the public domain.

If the leaked stats turn out to be true, players will highly covet both cards. The promo tends to be extremely popular in the community on similar grounds since some of these items are end-game offerings. They will be valuable additions to anyone's Ultimate Team squad, but some will always be better than the rest.

The upcoming promo will feature special cards of footballers who have been the best performers in 2022. With the FIFA World Cup and different club tournaments, there was never a shortage of brilliant performers. The ones who did their best will now find a place in the lineup, and their respective cards will reflect their peak performances.

Messi and Benzema's FIFA 23 TOTY cards look to have shockingly great stats

When the TOTY starting XI was revealed last night, it was officially confirmed that Lionel Messi would be the highest-rated card. The Argentine, with an overall of 98, will be on the wishlist of every possible player. Karim Benzema's base card has some weaknesses, but the upcoming promo item looks to bypass that.

Benzema will reportedly be getting a 97-rated CF card with a robust set of stats. With 92 Pace, there won't be any sluggishness, so that shouldn't be a problem. A 97 Finishing reflects his clinical ability to score goals, which will be a great asset in the game.

Players will be hopeful that the card can be switched to the ST position with modifiers so they won't have to make sacrifices in squad chemistry. It remains to be seen how popular he will be, but there's no similar doubt about Messi's card.

Messi is one of the most popular footballers in the world and a natural favorite of the FIFA 23 community. His 98-rated TOTY card will surely be great in the meta, especially with the reported stats.

Like Benzema, the pace is a problem with the Argentine's base card, but the TOTY item is rumored to get a 93 rating. With 98 Shooting, 99 Dribbling, and 97 Passing, the RW item will surely dominate the FIFA 23 meta.

The main question will be about the cost of Messi and Benzema's special cards in FIFA 23, which certainly won't be cheap. All the promo items are expected to be released at 6:00 PM UK time and will be available in packs.

