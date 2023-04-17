EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and more

With the ongoing club football season approaching a climactic conclusion, EA Sports has revealed the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees for FIFA 23, with Haaland and De Bruyne leading the line. Despite trailing Arsenal in the league table, these Manchester City superstars have dominated their opposition consistently and led their side to victory on multiple occasions.
With the title hanging in the balance between the top two clubs, both sides are fairly represented in the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominations. Gamers have already weighed in with their opinions regarding the Community TOTS vote, and with the Premier League being next in line, the hype is higher than ever in the world of Ultimate Team.
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne spearhead a star-studded roster of Premier League TOTS nominees in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
EA Sports recently took to Twitter to reveal the full lineup of nominees for the prestigious award. Being included in the Team of the Season serves as validation for the hard work and impressive performances put in by these athletes, while simultaneously providing them with overpowered special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne being two of the highest-rated and most overpowered players in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, their TOTS items could potentially be some of the most coveted variants in Ultimate Team.
Which players have been nominated for the Premier League TOTS in FIFA 23?
This is the full list of nominees released by EA Sports:
Goalkeepers
- Nick Pope - Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
- Alisson - Liverpool
- Bernd Leno - Fulham
- Kepa - Chelsea
Defenders
- Gabriel - Arsenal
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
- Sven Botman - Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal
- Thiago Silva - Chelsea
- Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United
- Ben Mee - Brentford
- Luke Shaw - Manchester United
- Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
- Rúben Dias - Manchester City
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Casemiro - Manchester United
- Rodri - Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Palhinha - Fulham
- James Maddison - Leicester City
- Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
- Jack Grealish - Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United
- Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
- Kai Havertz - Chelsea
- Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
- Darwin Núñez - Liverpool
The list features some of the most popular and prominent names in the league, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford, and Mohammed Salah. Not only are these superstars extremely talented in real life, they are also overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, making their potential inclusion in TOTS even more appealing.