EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and more

With the ongoing club football season approaching a climactic conclusion, EA Sports has revealed the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees for FIFA 23, with Haaland and De Bruyne leading the line. Despite trailing Arsenal in the league table, these Manchester City superstars have dominated their opposition consistently and led their side to victory on multiple occasions.

With the title hanging in the balance between the top two clubs, both sides are fairly represented in the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS nominations. Gamers have already weighed in with their opinions regarding the Community TOTS vote, and with the Premier League being next in line, the hype is higher than ever in the world of Ultimate Team.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne spearhead a star-studded roster of Premier League TOTS nominees in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently took to Twitter to reveal the full lineup of nominees for the prestigious award. Being included in the Team of the Season serves as validation for the hard work and impressive performances put in by these athletes, while simultaneously providing them with overpowered special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne being two of the highest-rated and most overpowered players in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, their TOTS items could potentially be some of the most coveted variants in Ultimate Team.

Which players have been nominated for the Premier League TOTS in FIFA 23?

This is the full list of nominees released by EA Sports:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope - Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Alisson - Liverpool

Bernd Leno - Fulham

Kepa - Chelsea

Defenders

Gabriel - Arsenal

William Saliba - Arsenal

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Sven Botman - Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United

Ben Mee - Brentford

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias - Manchester City

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Casemiro - Manchester United

Rodri - Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion

Palhinha - Fulham

James Maddison - Leicester City

Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion

Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur

Attackers

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Kai Havertz - Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Darwin Núñez - Liverpool

The list features some of the most popular and prominent names in the league, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford, and Mohammed Salah. Not only are these superstars extremely talented in real life, they are also overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, making their potential inclusion in TOTS even more appealing.

