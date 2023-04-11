FIFA 23 Community TOTS: How to choose your Final XI?

EA Sports announced the FIFA 23 Community TOTS nominees on April 10. A huge list of the best footballers from all over the world has made it to the initial catalog. Some of them will make it to the final XI, and you, as a player, have control over it. After all, the final selection will be made based on your votes.

With the first set of nominations now revealed, you can decide which footballers deserve a place in the final lineup. The voting process is quite simple, even for beginners. Moreover, you don't even need to be an active FIFA 23 player to cast your votes. This is due to the simple reason that the best Community TOTS lineup can be done from a website.

The FIFA 23 Community TOTS has a wide set of choices for fans

The Community TOTS is all about the best footballers in a given season, but there are no league restrictions. It typically consists of footballers from different leagues, including many outside Europe's Big 5.

You can now decide on the Community TOTS starting lineup by picking your first 11.

Just click here to go to the correct website.

It will then ask you to construct a team of 11 footballers from the official nominee list.

Once you have picked all the positions, submit your selection to register your vote.

This will likely be the same process EA Sports will adopt with the TOTS voting for the big leagues. All five major European leagues are expected to be present again for FIFA 23 players.

Best nominees

As mentioned above, there are many total nominees for the Community TOTS lineup. They range from Premier League stars to top performers from the Indian Super League.

While each deserves a special card in FIFA 23, some are hot favorites for community votes. These items will be high on many players' wish lists if they eventually arrive in Ultimate Team:

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo has been a bright spark all season. He could become one of the youngest members of the TOTS team if he wins enough votes.

Gabriel Jesus might be the final piece of the jigsaw that gets Arsenal the long-elusive Premier League trophy.

Piotr Zielinski has been an important member of Napoli's excellent performances, which could earn him a special card.

Axel Disasi and Nathan Ake have been consistent performers for their respective clubs in defense, which makes them obvious names to get plenty of votes.

It remains to be seen which footballers get the most votes and make it to the final eleven once the TOTS promo commences. The community will be eager to find out about the nominations from the remaining leagues as well.

