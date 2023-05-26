EA Sports reveal FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS players, Messi and Mbappe spearhead star-studded roster

Ligue 1 TOTS (Team of the Season) has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the most impressive lineup so far, which includes Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Not only are these athletes two of the most prominent names in football today, they are also incredibly overpowered in this game. That makes this lineup even more appealing to FUT enthusiasts.

With PSG on the verge of retaining their league title, it comes as no surprise that their players dominate the Ligue 1 TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team. Their godly attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar have all received boosted items.

Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar steal the show in FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS

Paris Saint-Germain are the undisputed kings of French football. They have established their stronghold over that league by dominating opponents and securing the title year after year. With the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe spearheading their attack, it comes as no shock that their success is being reflected in FIFA 23's Ligue 1 TOTS squad.

Pubity Sport @pubitysport The Ligue 1 TOTS has been revealed: The Ligue 1 TOTS has been revealed: 🚨 The Ligue 1 TOTS has been revealed: https://t.co/TVbrnaZAD5

However, these superstars from the capital side are not the only notable inclusions on the roster. This Ligue 1 TOTS roster is replete with admirable performers from the French league who also happen to be extremely popular with FIFA 23's Ultimate Team community.

These footballers have had impressive campaigns and have been rewarded for their consistent efforts with boosted Team of the Season versions:

Lionel Messi: 98

Kylian Mbappe: 97

Alexandre Lacazette: 95

Marquinhos: 95

Jonathan David: 94

Wissam Ben Yedder: 94

Facundo Medina: 94

Marco Verratti: 94

Jonathan Clauss: 93

Nuno Mendes: 93

Brice Samba: 93

Seko Fofana: 92

Jean-Clair Todibo: 91

Remy Cabella: 91

Benjamin Andre: 90

However, the star power does not end there. EA Sports has also provided special TOTS Moments versions to players who narrowly missed out on the main lineup but presented notable performances over the campaign's duration. These superstars have received Moments cards in Ligue 1 Team of the Season:

Neymar: 96

Renato Sanches: 92

Moussa Sissoko: 92

With Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Ben Yedder, and Renato Sanches being fan favorites in Ultimate Team due to their overpowered nature, gamers are excited about the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League, so they can try and get their hands on these special Ligue 1 Team of the Season items.

Poll : 0 votes