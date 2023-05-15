FIFA 23 TOTS Cristiano Ronaldo review: Is the card worth it?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the headlining player of the ROSHN Saudi League Team of the Season roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of fans around the globe. The Portuguese superstar is a living legend and is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, and his latest TOTS version accurately depicts how skilled he still is.

Much was made about Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr, but the legendary forward silenced critics yet again by scoring a plethora of goals in his initial run of games. While he has stumbled across a dry patch of poor form in recent times, his earlier performances have earned him a 96-rated TOTS Moments item in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

TOTS Moments Cristiano Ronaldo is possibly the best striker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not only has Ronaldo had an extremely storied career replete with team trophies and individual accolades, but he also has a legacy of being incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA. His custom animations and body type, along with his lethal shooting abilities, set him apart from his peers. Despite not being amongst the highest-rated players in FIFA 23, he is definitely still one of the best.

What does the TOTS Moments card look like?

Moments CR7 has an overall rating of 96 and possesses the following key attributes:

Pace : 94

: 94 Dribbling : 94

: 94 Shooting : 98

: 98 Defending : 38

: 38 Passing : 86

: 86 Physicality: 84

This variant of the Portuguese striker also showcases his trademark combination of five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. However, the weak-foot rating is rather deceptive, as Ronaldo's impressive shooting stats make him perform far better than advertised on his left foot.

How does the card perform in-game?

TOTS Moments Cristiano Ronaldo well and truly lives up to the hype surrounding his latest special card in FIFA 23. So far, he has had several special versions in the game cycle, but none are as overpowered as the Moments variant. It rivals the likes of Trophy Titans R9, FUT Birthday Eusebio, and TOTS Haaland as one of the most lethal strikers in the game.

Ronaldo's shooting abilities are second to none, as he is capable of unleashing bangers with either foot. Despite possessing only 85 agility and 74 balance, he is surprisingly agile and responsive and can perform complex skill moves with ease. His jumping abilities and tall stature make him an incredible aerial threat, similar to his real-life playstyle during his prime.

Is the card worth it?

Despite playing in the Saudi League and it being rather hard to accommodate into a squad on full chemistry, Ronaldo is amongst the most expensive cards in FIFA 23. He currently fetches a price of over 8 million coins in the FUT transfer market, which puts him out of reach for most FUT enthusiasts.

For players who have the assets to afford such an item, it would be best to wait until later in the week for his price to drop before purchasing the TOTS Moments version.

