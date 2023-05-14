EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 ROSHN Saudi League TOTS players, Cristiano Ronaldo receives overpowered special version

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest ROSHN Saudi League TOTS roster's headlining player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of many gamers. This Portuguese superstar made the news with his move to Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. And despite his recent lack of form, he has displayed several impressive performances over the campaign's course.

FIFA 23's Saudi League TOTS roster is arguably the most overpowered minor-league Team of the Season lineup released so far. EA Sports has outdone itself yet again, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca stealing the show with new upgraded special cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a Moments version in FIFA 23 ROSHN Saudi League TOTS

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Al Nassr has brought unprecedented levels of publicity and exposure to the Saudi League, with fans tuning in to see this legendary Portuguese marksman perform. While this athlete is far from his prime, the first few games with that club resulted in a plethora of goals, earning him a TOTS Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker already possessed multiple exciting versions in FIFA 23, including Team of the Week cards and a Rulebreakers item. However, this 96-rated striker variant is by far the most impressive depiction.

Which players are included in Saudi League TOTS?

These footballers have been rewarded with special versions for their consistent performances this season:

Cristiano Ronaldo (TOTS Moments): 96

Anderson Talisca: 93

Romarinho: 91

Odion Ighalo: 90

Hassan Tombakti: 89

Mohamed Fouzair: 89

Marcelo Grohe: 88

Ahmed Hegazi: 88

Despite not being as highly rated as the previously released EFL TOTS lineup, this roster has some heavy hitters of its own.

Who are the best players in this squad?

As the headlining player of the Saudi TOTS roster, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the best player in the lineup. He has received an incredible boost to his key stats, making him one of the best strikers in FIFA 23's current meta. With five-star skill moves, rapid pace, lethal finishing, and the trademark CR7 body type and custom animations, his TOTS version will definitely be elite-tier.

The likes of Anderson Talisca, Romarinho, and Hassan Tombakti also possess stellar stats that will boost their value in the FUT transfer market. Despite not being the easiest to fit into a squad, these minor-league TOTS players are incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch.

