EA Sports releases FIFA 23 EFL TOTS players, Akpom and Brownhill headline stunning roster

With Premier League Team of the Season already live in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released the EFL TOTS roster featuring the best players from lower English leagues, including Akpom and Brownhill. These footballers have been instrumental in their team's goal of gaining promotion to the upper echelons of English football and have earned special FUT cards in the process.

Despite not having the hype compared to the major leagues, minor-league TOTS rosters often contain some hidden gems that can elevate the standard of any FUT squad. With the EFL TOTS lineup now revealed, the likes of Brownhill and Akpom possess stats that eclipse even the best main-league TOTS versions released so far in FIFA 23.

Chuba Akpom and Josh Brownhill spearhead an impressive lineup of EFL TOTS items in FIFA 23

Burnley have been in sublime form this season, establishing a 10-point lead at the top of the EFL Championship table and securing promotion to the Premier League. After such an incredible campaign, they have achieved some well-deserved representation in the EFL TOTS squad, with Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella receiving overpowered versions in FIFA 23.

Similarly, Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom has been nothing short of spectacular in the league and is currently the top scorer with 28 goals. His stunning run of form has helped his club secure a top-four position in the league, earning him a spot on the EFL TOTS roster as well.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 EFL TOTS?

These footballers from the lower tiers of English football have received Team of the Season versions:

Chuba Akpom : 94

Josh Brownhill: 94

Joao Pedro: 92

Nathan Tella: 92

Viktor Gyokeres: 91

Lawrence Vigouroux: 91

Barry Bannan: 90

Ryan Giles: 90

Anel Ahmedhodzic: 89

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 89

Sam Hoskins: 88

Carl Piergianni: 88

These footballers possess rather low-rated base versions in FIFA 23, and their newly boosted items are precisely what make Team of the Season a special promo in Ultimate Team. Not only is there a plethora of content for gamers to enjoy, fans of these lower-tier footballers get the opportunity to enjoy their favorite players on the virtual pitch.

Who are the best players in this lineup?

The EFL TOTS squad contains some impressive special cards. As the headlining players of the roster, Chuba Akpom and Josh Brownhill stand out amongst the rest. While the former is an incredible attacker, the latter has the stats to be an exceptional box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23.

The likes of Nathan Tella and Joao Pedro also have exceptional attributes that make them viable in the current meta of the game. While these players are hard to accommodate in most FUT squads due to their nationality and league-based links, they are still overpowered in nature.

