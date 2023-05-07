FIFA 23 leaks hint at Josh Brownhill card with better stats than Premier League TOTS items

With the EFL Team of the Season arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Josh Brownhill has revealed his own TOTS item on social media, with stats that overshadow most Premier League Team of the Season versions. The Burnley midfielder has been in sublime form this season, helping his side secure promotion back to the English top flight.

Burnley are currently first in the EFL Championship, and with a massive 10-point lead, their inclusion in next season's Premier League lineup is a foregone conclusion. Josh Brownhill has been instrumental in their success, and his impressive campaign has been rewarded with a TOTS card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

TOTS Josh Brownhill has been leaked and will soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Eredivisie Team of the Season roster will soon be replaced by the EFL TOTS lineup in FIFA 23, and with the likes of Josh Brownhill rumored as inclusions, the squad will undoubtedly be incredible. The English maestro took to Instagram recently to announce the arrival of his TOTS card, much to the players' excitement.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Based on the image revealed by the man himself, TOTS Brownhill will be 94-rated overall and possess the following stats:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 83

Defending: 90

Passing: 92

Physicality: 90

Based on these attributes, the Burnley midfielder will be absolutely incredible on the virtual pitch. Despite being a central attacking-midfielder (CAM) by default, his best position will be as a box-to-box midfielder in the game's current meta.

Not only does he possess incredible pace, dribbling, and passing stats, his defending attributes and domineering physical presence will make him an elite-tier midfielder in FUT 23. These stats are indicative of how the Englishman plays and performs in real life, as he is often described as the complete playmaking package in midfield.

If these leaks are believed, this EFL TOTS card will rival the best midfielders in FUT 23 and perhaps even eclipse some Premier League Team of the Season versions. EA Sports will soon reveal the official roster.

