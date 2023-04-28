EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Community and Eridivisie TOTS players, featuring Gabriel Jesus, Xavi Simons, and more

Team of the Season has now arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports revealing the official rosters for Community and Eridivisie TOTS featuring Xavi Simons and Gabriel Jesus. These athletes have been incredibly consistent over the course of this season, and their contributions towards their teams have earned them special items in FUT.

The arrival of TOTS heralds a change in the game's meta, with brand new overpowered players being introduced every week. EA Sports has kickstarted the proceedings with the Community and Eridivisie rosters, and with players like Jesus and Simons being included in them, gamers will be excited to get their hands on these exciting new cards.

Gabriel Jesus and Xavi Simons spearhead an exciting lineup of Community and Eridivisie TOTS players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23's Community Team of the Season consists of the most consistent players across top leagues in club football, with fans weighing in with their votes to decide the final squad. Meanwhile, Eridivisie TOTS is based entirely on real-life performances, with the Netherlands' finest receiving boosted versions in this game.

Gabriel Jesus has played a massive part in Arsenal's resurgence this season, and his influence has earned him an incredible 93-rated TOTS item with five-star skill moves. Similarly, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons has also found his feet in the Eridivisie following his move from PSG. His latest 93-rated item easily surpasses his previous Player of the Month and in-form cards in FIFA 23.

Which players are included in Community Team of the Season?

These footballers have earned boosted variants in the Community roster:

Bernardo Silva: 95

Alexis Sanchez: 95

Kingsley Coman: 93

Rodrygo: 93

Gabriel Jesus: 93

Andrew Robertson: 92

Ismael Bennacer: 92

Nathan Ake: 91

David De Gea: 90

James Tavernier: 90

Danilo: 89

Kim Min Jae: 89

Declan Rice: 89

Khephren Thuram: 89

Alvaro Morata: 88

Several athletes haven't made it onto the main roster despite having several impressive performances. These footballers have received TOTS Moments cards instead:

Junya Ito: 88

Cameron Carter-Vickers: 88

Ramy Bensebaini: 88

Which players are included in Eridivisie Team of the Season?

The Eridivisie has provided fans with plenty of exhilerating footballing action this season, and these standout performers have earned TOTS versions in FIFA 23:

Xavi Simons: 93

Dusan Tadic: 92

Steven Bergwijn: 91

Lutsharel Geertruida: 91

Mohammed Kudus: 90

Vangelis PavlidisL 90

Orkun Kokcu: 89

Joey Veerman: 88

Both these lineups will now be available in FUT Champions during the upcoming Weekend League, much to the excitement of gamers around the world.

