EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) players, Erling Haaland spearheads the roster

After weeks of anticipation and excitement, EA Sports has finally revealed the full roster of Premier League TOTS players in FIFA 23, with Erling Haaland leading the line. The English top flight has provided fans with plenty of thrills and exhilarating footballing action so far, and with the season approaching a climactic conlcusion, the best players have received special items in Ultimate Team.

The Community Team of the Season week was an incredible success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and Premier League TOTS has had an even better start. Featuring some of the best and most prominent names in the league, the roster has received even better boosts than its predecessor. With players like Erling Haaland leading the line, gamers will be excited to get their hands on these cards.

Erling Haaland is the star of the show in the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS lineup

Despite conceding their status as league leaders to reigning champions Manchester City, Arsenal feature the most players in the latest TOTS lineup. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli have all had impressive seasons, helping the Gunners establish a comfortable lead in the title race and earning overpowered versions in FIFA 23.

However, the Citizens have their fair share of representation in the TOTS lineup as well. Their latest signing Erling Haaland has taken the league by storm in their debut season, breaking all goalscoring records and receiving an incredible 97-rated version that overshadows his previous Team of the Year iteration.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season?

These footballers included in the roster are:

Erling Haaland: 97

Kevin De Bruyne: 97

Mohammed Salah: 96

Ruben Dias: 96

Marcus Rashford: 95

Harry Kane: 95

Casemiro: 94

Bukayo Saka: 93

Gabriel Martinelli: 93

Bruno Guimaraes: 93

Martin Odegaard: 92

William Saliba: 92

Kieran Trippier: 92

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 92

Aaron Ramsdale: 90

Several players narrowly missed out on a spot in the squad, but EA Sports celebrated their moments of brilliance over the course of the season with TOTS Moments versions. These footballers have received Moments cards in FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season:

Raphael Varane: 94

Heung Min Son: 94

Reece James: 91

With so many meta inclusions in the lineup, gamers will be eager to participate in the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League to try and obtain some of these footballers in their Red Player Picks.

