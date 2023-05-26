FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS FUT Champions Finals objective: How to unlock red TOTS Openda for free

With Ligue 1 TOTS being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has introduced arguably the most enticing objective of the game cycle so far, with a TOTS Openda being up for grabs. The Belgian striker has been in fine form this season, and his omission from the official TOTS lineup left many surprised. However, he has received a red FUT Champions version available exclusively through an objective.

FUT Champions is the premier online competitive game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Gamers can put their skills to the test by participating in this tournament every weekend, with a total of twenty games to determine their rank and overall rewards.

However, with a free red TOTS Openda up for grabs, fans can be assured that the upcoming Ligue 1 TOTS Weekend League will be extremely challenging.

The Ligue 1 TOTS FUT Champions Finals objective offering TOTS Openda is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lois Openda has been amongst the most consistent performers in the French league this season. With RC Lens subverting expectations by occupying the second spot in the Ligue 1 table behind defending champions PSG, their players are prominently featured in the Team of the Season lineup.

As their most prolific goalscorer, Lois Openda has received various overpowered special cards over the course of the season, including Team of the Week and Player of the Month versions. He has received an incredible 90-rated red TOTS FUT Champions card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that can only be unlocked by completing an objective.

How to complete the objective in FIFA 23 UItimate Team?

The objective is placed in FUT Champions and requires players to participate in and win a certain amount of games to progress along the various tiers. However, fans will be pleased to know that Openda is not the only special card up for grabs, as they can also get their hands on a special red TOTS Mbemba and Fantasy FUT Hero Papin in the process.

These are the various segments and reward tiers of the Ligue TOTS FUT Champions Finals objective:

Play 5: Eight Ligue 1 Players Pack

Play 10: Red TOTS Mbemba

Win 5: Player Pick (1 of 4 84+ players)

Win 8: Player Pick

Win 11: Fantasy FUT Papin

Win 13: Player Pick

Upon completing all six segments, players will obtain a FUT Champions TOTS version of Lois Openda in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The most important aspect of this objective is the stipulation that one can only use a full squad of Ligue 1 players during the Weekend League, leading to an extremely challenging ordeal for most players.

However, with the right squad and certain tips and tricks, players can give themselves the most optimal chance of achieving this feat and getting their hands on some of the most enticing objective rewards yet in FIFA 23.

