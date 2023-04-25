FIFA 23 Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can unlock the special card for their respective squads. Openda has been a consistent performer for RC Lens in Ligue 1, which is the main reason for him winning the award. You can make the most of his achievements by unlocking a special card. You won’t have to depend on the FUT market or any in-game pack to get the item. All you need to do is complete the SBC before it expires.

The first step will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need for fodder. This will allow you to decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place.

The best way to predict the costs will be to analyze the tasks that are part of the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23.

The Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC will be a perfect bargain for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC. You must complete just two tasks, which shouldn’t be too problematic.

Step 1 – Belgium

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Step 2 – Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the market, the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC will require about 70,000 FUT coins to complete. You can reduce the cost by using the cards already in your collection.

Since the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC is available for the next 30 days (as of April 25), you have plenty of time to get the required fodder. You can collect them by ranking as high as possible in FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

These modes offer you different in-game packs every week, and you can open them to gain more fodder. You can also complete different resource item challenges, some of which can be done multiple times. You can keep attempting them until you have enough fodder. This will help you save your coins.

You’ll get an 88-rated ST card for your efforts, and it can also be played as a CF. The POTM item’s greatest strength in FIFA 23 is the 99 Pace, followed by 89 Shooting and 88 Dribbling. While the three-star skills and weak foot are certain weaknesses, the card is well worth the coins that are required.

Poll : 0 votes