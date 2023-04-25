FIFA 23 leaks hint at TOTS players being added to Squad Battles rewards

With the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team arriving this weekend, leaks on social media suggest that Squad Battles rewards will be altered to accommodate TOTS items as well. Earlier leaks had hinted at changes being made to FUT Champions rewards and timings, and fans of offline FUT gameplay will also be pleased to learn about these new details.

Squad Battles is the most rewarding offline game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It is extremely conducive for beginners looking to learn the game and allows gamers to complete objectives and earn rewards without the stress of competitive online gameplay. With Team of the Season beginning soon, the game mode is now rumored to include TOTS-themed rewards as well.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on social media leaks.

Squad Battles rewards will now reportedly contain TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is a benchmark in the annual FUT game cycle. It is an event celebrating the performances of the best footballers across the top leagues in club football, with the game's meta rapidly evolving to accommodate these new overpowered items.

With so many exciting special cards being added to FIFA 23, gamers will be thrilled to learn that there are more ways than ever to get their hands on these TOTS variants. If leaks are to be believed, both FUT Champions and Squad Battles will now reward players with Team of the Season cards.

What will the new rewards look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 Leaks !👀🔥 @FIFA23Leaked_ SQUAD BATTLES REWARDS UPDATE #FIFA23 #FIFALeaks



Next week…TOTS PLAYERS included in rewards!



- TOTS Loans (Bronze🥉Silver🥈)



- TOTS Player Packs (different for each rank🥈🥇🏅)



- TOTS Player Pick (Top 100 )



The event will be kickstarted by Community Team of the Season this weekend, and leaks suggest that Squad Battles rewards will be adjusted to include the new special versions for next week.

Based on the information provided by FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter, the rewards for this game mode will now feature the following:

TOTS loan packs (For Bronze 3 - Silver 2 ranks)

TOTS player packs ( For Silver 1 - Elite ranks)

TOTS player picks (Top 100)

These are incredible additions to the game, as even offline gameplay will now reward gamers with some of the best items in FIFA 23.

Several objectives will undoubtedly be released during the Team of the Season promo, and completing them in this offline game mode will also allow fans to work towards improving their ranks to unlock the best possible rewards.

