FIFA 23 leak hints at Joelinton coming as Community TOTS objective

Brazilian footballer Joelinton is coming as a Community TOTS objective in FIFA 23 if the latest rumor is to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff broke the news on their Twitter account, which makes this the first leak regarding the upcoming promo. Based on how objectives typically work in Ultimate Team, all players can unlock the card for free.

No information is available at the moment about Joelinton’s upcoming card. This includes the possible release date of the special item and what tasks players will need to complete. Certain predictions can be made based on how the promo has worked in the FIFA series in the past. It’s unlikely that EA Sports will make any major changes to FIFA 23.

Joelinton’s Community TOTS card could be a useful option for many FIFA 23 players

Joelinton has had a magnificent year for Newcastle United and has been his best for the Magpies. His being a part of the Community TOTS promo is not surprising, and is highly deserved.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Joelinton is added to come as OBJECTIVE for Community TOTS



No stats

No design cause pean and priminal are sleeping



Make sure to follow me then



#fifa23 Joelintonis added to come as OBJECTIVE for Community TOTSNo statsNo design cause pean and priminal are sleepingMake sure to follow me then 🚨Joelinton🇧🇷 is added to come as OBJECTIVE for Community TOTS🔥No statsNo design cause pean and priminal are sleepingMake sure to follow me then👍#fifa23 https://t.co/UffmJWTtba

His promo card would be the most accessible among the Community TOTS set. Objective items require players to complete tasks within a given time frame to unlock them. Usually, these tasks can be completed for free and don’t require players to spend coins.

The release date of Community TOTS hasn’t been announced. It could begin as early as later this week on Friday, April 28, but EA Sports hasn’t made anything official. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official sources for the latest information.

Since the Brazilian doesn’t have a promo card in FIFA 23, it’s hard to predict what his stats and overall will look like. There will be certain boosts as his base item is only 75-rated. The community will hope there are significant upgrades to the stats, given that many players can obtain the card.

It remains to be seen who makes it to the final eleven of the promo. The nominees include the best performers from world football, and players have been able to cast their votes. Joelinton's card and the rest will be revealed once the promo goes live.

Poll : 0 votes