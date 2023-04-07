EA Sports FC is the drop-in replacement for FIFA 24 from Electronic Arts and is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. While the basic gameplay formula remains unchanged, EA Sports FC promises to revolutionize the football gaming experience with new features and improvements.

Dubbed as the “future of football,” the game is scheduled for a grand reveal very soon - the details of which will be the focus of this article. Read on to find out more.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative and represent the writer’s opinions.

Full details about EA Sports FC will be revealed in July 2023

Based on a very recent tweet from EA Sports FIFA, the grand reveal for EA Sports FC is expected in July. The tweet includes an option to "Join the Club" that links to an external website from Electronic Arts for additional information.

While there is no official release date yet, speculation suggests that EA Sports FC will be released at the start of the new football season. Previous FIFA releases by Electronic Arts were usually on the last Friday in September, but according to rumors and leaks, EA Sports FC is expected to arrive quite early, potentially on either August 18 or 25. This earlier release date is likely due to Electronic Arts wanting to establish their brand-new IP before the FIFA games get released.

What can players expect from the brand-new game?

EA Sports FC brings a ton of returning features from the FIFA series, along with new additions, which are described below:

The game features new and returning leagues and competitions across the world - including both men's and women's games.

The game logo is inspired by the triangle indicator placed on top of a player in previous entries of the FIFA franchise and is a bold new look for FC.

The game will include over 300 licensed partnerships.

Additionally, players can access over 19,000 athletes, 700 teams, and more than 30 leagues worldwide.

Partners include prominent leagues such as La Liga, Premier League, UEFA, CONMEBOL, and Bundesliga.

A total of 100 vividly detailed stadiums will be present for players to host their matches in.

The game is also expected to feature gameplay and visual enhancements.

EA Sports FC is the brand-new IP from Electronic Arts after they parted with FIFA over disagreements on monetary fees for licensing rights. FIFA has opted to develop their own set of football games under a different publisher - and competition is expected to ramp up.

The game is expected to be released on all major next-gen platforms, including the PC.

