EA Sports have released the latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These Squad Building Challenges have been an integral and recurring part of the FIFA cycle since their inception in FIFA 17. While their difficulty levels have varied over the years, their consistency has remained the same.
Marquee Matchups are a way for EA Sports to capitalize on the hype of football fixtures over the course of the upcoming weekend. This includes matches from across various leagues around the world, including some of the most hyped clashes. Although Marquee Matchups usually focuses on league-based football, it also encapsulates national games during international breaks.
The Marquee Matchups SBC is an effective way for fans to earn coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
While this upcoming weekend doesn't feature any high-profile clashes, there are still a number of high-stakes games taking place that will have an impact on the domestic league tables. EA Sports has commemorated these fixtures by including them in the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23.
These are the segments included in the SBC set:
SC Herenveen vs FC Utrecht
- Number of players from Eredivisie: Minimum one
- Leagues: Minimum two
- Nationalities: Minimum two
- Silver players: Minimum three
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 14
Estimated cost: 3,000 FUT coins
Rewards: Small Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)
Union Berlin vs Monchengladbach
- Number of players from Germany: Minimum two
- Same club count: Maximum five
- Player level: Minimum silver
- Rare players: Minimum two
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 18
Estimated cost: 8,000 FUT coins
Rewards: Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)
Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
- Number of players from Real Sociedad + Number of players from Real Betis: Minimum one
- Same nation count: Minimum four
- Gold players: Minimum one
- Rare players: Minimum four
- Squad rating: Minimum 72
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 22
Estimated cost: 5,000 FUT coins
Rewards: Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)
Manchester United vs West Ham
- Number of players from Manchester United: Minimum one
- Number of players from West Ham: Minimum one
- Same League count: Maximum six
- Rare players: Minimum two
- Squad Rating: Minimum 75
- Team chemistry: Minimum 26
Estimated costs: 5,000 FUT coins
Rewards: Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)
Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
Overall, the complete set of Marquee Matchups SBCs is estimated to cost around 21,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Each individual segment has a pack reward upon completion, and completing the entire set provides players with a Small Rare Gold Players Pack as well.
This pack has a store value of around 25,000 FUT coins, which alone makes the SBC worth completing.
Tradeable packs are a rare commodity in FIFA 23. Even the Advanced SBC packs provide gamers with untradeable rewards for the first time since they were introduced to the series. In such an environment, tradeable packs are worth their weight in gold.
These packs provide fans with the opportunity to add to their coin total by selling any expensive players they obtain in the FIFA 23 transfer market. Overall, the latest set of Marquee Matchups continues the trend of providing good value for money in FIFA 23.