EA Sports have released the latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These Squad Building Challenges have been an integral and recurring part of the FIFA cycle since their inception in FIFA 17. While their difficulty levels have varied over the years, their consistency has remained the same.

Marquee Matchups are a way for EA Sports to capitalize on the hype of football fixtures over the course of the upcoming weekend. This includes matches from across various leagues around the world, including some of the most hyped clashes. Although Marquee Matchups usually focuses on league-based football, it also encapsulates national games during international breaks.

The Marquee Matchups SBC is an effective way for fans to earn coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While this upcoming weekend doesn't feature any high-profile clashes, there are still a number of high-stakes games taking place that will have an impact on the domestic league tables. EA Sports has commemorated these fixtures by including them in the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23.

These are the segments included in the SBC set:

SC Herenveen vs FC Utrecht

Number of players from Eredivisie: Minimum one

Leagues: Minimum two

Nationalities: Minimum two

Silver players: Minimum three

Team Chemistry: Minimum 14

Estimated cost: 3,000 FUT coins

Rewards: Small Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Union Berlin vs Monchengladbach

Number of players from Germany: Minimum two

Same club count: Maximum five

Player level: Minimum silver

Rare players: Minimum two

Team Chemistry: Minimum 18

Estimated cost: 8,000 FUT coins

Rewards: Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

Number of players from Real Sociedad + Number of players from Real Betis: Minimum one

Same nation count: Minimum four

Gold players: Minimum one

Rare players: Minimum four

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Team Chemistry: Minimum 22

Estimated cost: 5,000 FUT coins

Rewards: Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Manchester United vs West Ham

Number of players from Manchester United: Minimum one

Number of players from West Ham: Minimum one

Same League count: Maximum six

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

Estimated costs: 5,000 FUT coins

Rewards: Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Overall, the complete set of Marquee Matchups SBCs is estimated to cost around 21,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Each individual segment has a pack reward upon completion, and completing the entire set provides players with a Small Rare Gold Players Pack as well.

This pack has a store value of around 25,000 FUT coins, which alone makes the SBC worth completing.

Tradeable packs are a rare commodity in FIFA 23. Even the Advanced SBC packs provide gamers with untradeable rewards for the first time since they were introduced to the series. In such an environment, tradeable packs are worth their weight in gold.

These packs provide fans with the opportunity to add to their coin total by selling any expensive players they obtain in the FIFA 23 transfer market. Overall, the latest set of Marquee Matchups continues the trend of providing good value for money in FIFA 23.

