Halloween celebrations are live in FIFA 23, with EA Sports releasing festive content to celebrate the spooky event. Last week, the developers revealed Halloween-themed Jekyll and Hyde kits. They have now released a set of Squad Building Challenges with enticing pack rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This set of SBCs has been named Spooky Matchups, as they resemble Marquee Matchups that are released on a weekly basis in Ultimate Team. It is a group of four individual segments that provide their own pack rewards, along with a group reward for completing the entire set. However, instead of weekly fixtures, the SBC is focused on Halloween themes.

Spooky Matchups is a brand new Halloween SBC released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In previous years, EA Sports celebrated Halloween in Ultimate Team through a special promo known as Ultimate Scream, featuring unique boosts in attributes. It was amongst the most entertaining and unique promos in FUT, but was discontinued in FIFA 21 and got replaced by Rulebreakers.

However, EA Sports has continued the tradition of celebrating Halloween with engaging content in FUT.

With the Out of Position promo being underway in FIFA 23, fans have received a steady supply of exciting content, including player SBCs, pack SBCs and objectives. Spooky Matchups is the latest SBC to be released in the game, seamlessly blending Halloween celebrations with the OOP promo.

How to complete Spooky Matchups in FIFA 23?

These are the requirements specified in the individual segments of the Spooky Matchups SBC:

Vampires vs Werewolves

Same League count: Maximum five

Silver players: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum two

Team Chemistry: Minimum 14

Expected cost: 3,000 FUT coins

Pack Rewards: Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Witches vs Houses

Same Nation count: Minimum four

Player level: Minimum silver

Rare Players: Minimum two

Team Chemistry: Minimum 18

Expected cost: 6,000 FUT coins

Pack Rewards: Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Ghosts vs Mummies

Clubs: Minimum three

Same Club count: Maximum five

Gold players: Minimum four

Squad Rating: Minimum 72

Team Chemistry: Minimum 22

Expected cost: 3,500 FUT Coins

Pack Rewards: Premium Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Zombies vs Brains

Leagues: Minimum two

Same Club count: Minimum three

Rare Players: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Team Chemistry: Minimum 26

Expected cost: 4,500 FUT coins

Pack Rewards: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Is it worth completing the Spooky Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 has displayed a rather concerning trend of offering untradeable pack rewards for various SBCs. Even the infamous Advanced SBCs now provide fans with untradeable packs on completion, much to the disappointment of FUT enthusiasts.

This has made making coins extremely difficult in the game, and the rarity of tradeable SBC packs alone makes the SBC worth completing.

The SBC has an overall expected cost of around 17,000 FUT coins and offers a group reward of a tradeable Prime Gold Players Pack, which has a store value of 45,000 FUT coins. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain, especially since individual segments offer their own pack rewards as well.

Overall, the SBC is a valuable addition to the game, similar to the weekly release of Marquee Matchups. These challenges provide gamers with a unique opportunity to test their luck with tradeable packs and potentially obtain expensive players to either add to their squads or sell in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

