FIFA 23 Ultimate Team O Rei Pele SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The world of football was taken aback by the demise of Pele after he passed away on December 29, 2022. He was one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport. Now, EA Sports has honored his memory by releasing a loan Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. The O Rei Pele SBC provides gamers with a loan version of his 98-rated Prime Icon card, which is a fitting tribute to a player who set the standard for generations to come.

Pele's legacy is synonymous with the sport of football itself, which is evident by his depictions in the world of FIFA 23 as well. With an incredible rating of 98 overall, his Prime Icon version is the highest-rated item in the game and is sought-after by pros and casuals alike.

Fans can get their hands on Prime Icon Pele for five-game loan via latest SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the loan SBC?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to obtain the rewards. These are the conditions that must be met to complete the Squad Building Challenge:

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 8,000 FUT coins. This is because the price of 82-rated cards is very low in the FUT transfer market. The Squad Building Challenge rewards the player with a loan version of Prime Icon Pele, as well as an untradeable Rare Players Pack.

What does this Prime Icon card look like in FIFA 23?

As the highest-rated card in FUT 23, it comes as no surprise that Pele's Prime Icon variant possesses some of the most impressive attributes in-game. Its stats in the six key aspects are:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 96

Defending: 60

Passing: 93

Physicality: 76

Apart from these incredible numbers, his card also possesses five-star skills and a four-star weak foot, which makes him an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only is this item the highest-rated card in-game, it could also potentially be the most overpowered attacker in general, overshadowing the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Kylian Mbappe.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The SBC is a must-do for any hardcore fan of the sport, as it is a cheap and easy way to add Pele to your FUT club and honor his legacy in the beautiful game. Competitive players will be especially pleased with this release, as they can add him to their squads for the FGS qualifiers.

Even without the loan Prime Icon, the SBC provides gamers with a Rare Players Pack, which has a value of 50,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 store, making the SBC an absolute bargain.

Pele's name and reputation transcended football, as he was renowned across the world. This is evident from the tributes offered by the mainstream media, athletes, and celebrities from around the globe, all mourning the legendary Brazilian attacker's death. With the release of his Prime Icon card in FIFA 23, it is clear that he is currently the highest-rated player in the game as well.

