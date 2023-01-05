FIFA 23 leak hints at Peter Gulacsi coming to FUT Centurions as an objective card

The first leaked card for the FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo is RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi, and it won't be available in packs. Instead, the Hungarian shot-stopper's special version will be available in objectives, and everyone may obtain it for their Ultimate Team squads.

The news of FUT Centurions being the next promo in Ultimate Team was leaked quite some time back. Unfortunately, more information about the promo hasn't been revealed, even though there will likely be two separate teams. However, it's better late than never, and the community will now know about at least one card that will be featured.

As the name suggests, all the cards that will arrive with the promo will have something to do with the number 100. Usually, this means that all potential additions will likely be unique cards of experienced footballers from all around the world.

Peter Gulacsi has become a familiar name due to his stint at RB Leipzig. He has been pivotal in his side's success and has been a consistent and stable performer over multiple seasons. The Hungarian has also become a recognized name in the meantime, thanks to his performances in the Bundesliga.

His objective card could be valuable for two main reasons. The first is the lack of practical solutions for those who have made the Ultimate Team with Bundesliga players. Secondly, any card is very cheap to obtain via objectives since it can be acquired by grinding different tasks. This could help many players save a valuable amount of coins and still upgrade their teams.

The leaked FUT Centurions Peter Gulacsi card could be a handy option for FIFA 23 players

The exact stats of the leaked FUT Centurions Gulacsi card aren't known as of now, but predictions show it will have an 87 overall. This could make the card quite handy for many squads, as it will likely have great supporting stats.

As mentioned above, the Bundesliga could do with unique cards in the goalkeeping position. Unfortunately, FIFA 23 players have had to rely on base cards like that of Manuel Neuer as far as the German top flight is considered.

That could change very soon if tonight's FIFA 23 leak turns out to be true. It should be noted that there are rumors for two separate teams, and hence Gulcasi's FUT Centurions card could appear as the objective next week.

It will be interesting to see which other offerings will appear in the eagerly-awaited promo in FIFA 23. There are also rumors of Zlatan Ibrahimovic getting a special card, which will create an immense buzz in the community.

