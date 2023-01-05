FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo: Release date and time across all regions announced

The upcoming FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo is shaping up to be an interesting and exciting set of additions, despite the fact that there is very little information about it so far. Usually, several leaks about which cards will be present are usually out by now, but that isn't the case for this promo.

Last night, however, confirmed the emergence of the promo as the first one of the new year. Many in the community had guessed the date and time of the release up until now. This was based on the usual launch schedule that EA Sports has been following for promos for the last few years. There will be no change at least for now, and it was all but confirmed yesterday.

This "announcement" will provide some clarity as players can be sure about what's coming. While players may get a hint of what's to come later in the day, let's look at when the special set of cards will appear in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The FIFA 23 FUT Centurions is a returning promo from previous releases where it found a lot of love

Most of the promos that have been released in FIFA 23 so far are all returning in nature. In simpler terms, they were present in previous releases, and thus allow players to quickly identify with all the content.

The FUT Centurions promo will go live on January 6, which also matches the expected release dates. The confirmation came in via Ultimate Team's loading screen last night, so players won't have to wait too long for the first set of cards.

The official countdown has also put an end to all the rumors. The new content will appear at 6:00 PM UK Time. Players in India will have to wait until 11:30 PM, while the special cards will be released at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET in the United States. Players from other regions can understand the release time by adjusting the difference between the time zones.

The FUT Centurions promo's biggest hint over the cards comes from its name. According to the rumors in the community, all additions to FIFA 23 under this promo will have something to do with the number 100. It may feature some truly exciting footballers who have made stellar achievements in their respective careers.

Rumors also suggest that the FUT Centurions promo will have two sets of teams in FIFA 23. Early promos in this year's release have included single-team items, but there have been exceptions to the said rule. Even the ongoing Winter Wildcards' offerings have had two teams, with cards from the second one currently available in the packs.

The TOTY promo is set to begin later in January, and it is arguably the most awaited addition to the game. The voting process will likely begin around January 10, when the first set of candidates will be revealed.

So far, only the official design of the cards has been revealed, nothing else. It will certainly be the go-to promo for players as some amazing cards of the world's leading footballers will be released.

