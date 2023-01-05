FIFA 23 Andre Hahn Winter Wildcards SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released the latest dedicated Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23. The new inclusion offers an 86-rated Andre Hahn card. Players can now complete the single-task Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on this boosted item.

The SBC for the rather high-rated striker from FC Augsburg has quite a hefty price tag. Here's a quick guide to completing the Andrew Hahn Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge without breaking the bank.

Andre Hahn Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge requirements in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Squad rating: Minimum 84

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum 1

Team of the Week players in the squad: Minimum 1

Rewards: 1x Andre Hahn Winter Wildcard (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 49,000-55,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth completing?

The total cost of building a squad that matches the above requirements is about 52,000 FUT coins. While the 86-rated striker card is not a bad reward, the price of completing the SBC alone is enough to make many think twice before investing in this Squad Building Challenge.

Obviously, that cost can be mitigated by using a lot of pre-existing fodder, making the challenge cheaper to accomplish for players who have cards to spare. Also, those who absolutely want to complete the SBC may wait for a couple of days to see if the transfer market favors them, considering the challenge will be available for the next two weeks.

Due to the absence of any chemistry requirements or restrictions on the nationality of cards or clubs, a wide variety of items may be used to fill the squad. This makes it comparatively simpler than certain other challenges in FIFA 23. Moreover, the new inclusion allows even the most casual of approaches to work.

The most expensive and valuable card required to be put in the squad is the in-form upgraded Team of the Week player that has to be used as fodder. At the time of writing, the cheapest TOTW player on the transfer market costs somewhere between 20,000-22,000 FUT coins, so having a pre-existing disposable alternative will greatly reduce the price.

For the other cards, players should go for the cheapest options available on the market that are above the squad-rating restriction of 84.

As for the reward of this Squad Building Challenge, here are the boosted stats of Andre Hahn for the perusal of those interested in completing the SBC.

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 86

Defending: 67

Passing: 81

Physicality: 99

These are not a bad set of stats, but the price of the challenge will be quite high for most FIFA 23 players. This means gamers looking to get this item should only attempt the challenge if they have enough fodder to mitigate the price.

Players now have a regular supply of material to enjoy after the World Cup's conclusion, thanks to the Winter Wildcards promotion. This has flooded the game with fresh challenges and card swaps. The ongoing promo features permanently boosted cards for a large variety of footballers, and finishing the new SBC allows FIFA 23 players to get their hands on one of them without having to rely solely on the transfer market or swaps.

