5 best FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards to use in Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards promo has certainly lived up to its reputation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with some of the most overpowered cards in the game. Over the course of this two-week event, EA Sports released two batches of special cards into packs, featuring some of the most popular names in FUT.

With a plethora of special versions being added to the game throughout the promo's duration, fans may be curious as to which cards are worth the investment. This list focuses exclusively on the cards that were released in packs and can be purchased from the transfer market, as multiple SBC versions have already expired and cannot be obtained anymore.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered Winter Wildcards available in the market of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Karim Benzema

Being the headlining card of Winter Wildcards Team 2, it comes as no surprise that Karim Benzema is featured on this list. The Real Madrid superstar has received an intriguing card in the latest promo, with his in-game position being shifted to that of a central midfielder. He has also received the stats to match his new role, with his defensive attributes being significantly boosted.

Furthermore, Benzema's price of over two million coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market is a testament to just how overpowered he is in-game. The potent combination of well-rounded attributes, five-star skills, four-star weak foot and incredible workrates make him the ideal box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23.

2) Kevin De Bruyne

Similar to Benzema, De Bruyne is amongst the highest-rated footballers in FIFA 23, and has received his second special card of the current game cycle with this latest Winter Wildcards version. Previously, his base gold and Team of the Week variants were already popular due to his playmaking ability from the midfield, and his latest special card is no different.

The most peculiar aspect of this version of KDB is the massive upgrade to his Physicality. The Manchester City maestro has received a Physicality rating of 99, making him far more dominant defensively. Although his earlier versions were already some of the most effective attack-minded midfielders, this particular Physicality upgrade has boosted his viability even further.

3) Raphael Varane

FUT veterans are no strangers to Raphael Varane's legacy on the virtual pitch. He has been amongst the most broken defenders in Ultimate Team over the past few years, and has retained his prodigious abilities in FIFA 23, despite being downgraded. He has finally received a special card in the game's current edition with Winter Wildcards Team 2, undoubtedly making him an elite-tier defender.

Varane possesses all the attributes required to be an effective centre-back in FIFA 23, and his price on the transfer market is indicative of his ability. While the lengthy meta might have been nerfed for attackers, it's still the preferred acceleration style when it comes to defensive players as it allows them to dispossess attackers with ease due to their dominating physical presence.

4) Ousmane Dembele

Similar to Varane, Ousmane Dembele has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team for some time now. His overall rating and attributes have remained relatively static over the years, and so has his viability in-game. With a combination of raw Pace, sublime Dribbling, five-star skills, and a five-star weak foot at his disposal, it's easy to see why he's overpowered in FIFA.

The FC Barcelona winger was released as a striker in the first batch of Winter Wildcards, immediately becoming one of the most popular and expensive cards from the event. Not only has he received a favorable position change, he has also been upgraded by four overall ratings, making him a force to be reckoned with.

5) Ferland Mendy

French players have always been favored by EA Sports when it comes to special promo cards in Ultimate Team, and this trend has continued with Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23. It's fairly evident by the entries on this list that the promo is dominated by French footballers, including Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid.

While Mendy's performances in real life have been rather inconsistent since his transfer to the Spanish giants, his abilities in FIFA are undeniable. His gold versions have consistently been overpowered in FUT, and with an overall upgrade of four ratings, his Winter Wildcards version is easily amongst the best defenders in the game.

