With the Winter Wildcards promo reaching the end of its two-week journey in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports are now releasing the conclusive player SBCs of the promo. Noah Fadiga is the latest inclusion. Fans have been treated to daily player SBCs and a wealth of other content in FUT in this event and will be eager to get their hands on the remaining special cards.

Winter Wildcards has well and truly lived up to its lofty reputation with the content it delivered throughout this two-week period. With a comprehensive Swaps program, multiple rosters of special cards in packs, a plethora of objectives to grind, and daily player SBCs, it has been the most engaging promo of FIFA 23 so far.

Noah Fadiga's inclusion in Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is rather intriguing

As the spiritual successor to FUTMAS, Winter Wildcards had some pretty massive shoes to fill. FUTMAS was the promo that covered the year-end festive period in Ultimate Team for several years but was replaced with Winter Wildcards in FIFA 22. The latter adopted the theme of daily player SBCs from its predecessor and has managed to live up to the hype in FIFA 23.

The inclusion of Belgian defender Noah Fadiga in the Winter Wildcards event is rather intriguing. He has been subject to a complete role reversal, going from a defender on the right flank to an attacker on the left. His card is appealing and possesses some desirable attributes, and fans will be eager to know how to get their hands on the card and whether he is worth the price.

What does Winter Wildcards Noah Fadiga look like in-game?

Fadiga has a base rating of 66 in FIFA 23 and is originally a right-back for Stade Brestois in Ligue 1. However, EA has continued on the trend of drastic position changes in the Winter Wildcards promo, releasing him as an 86-rated left-winger. It also gave him the necessary attributes to match his new position.

Fadiga possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 85

Defending: 62

Passing: 81

Physicality: 79

While he has not received a buff to his skill moves, Fadiga has retained his five-star weak foot, making him a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the Noah Fadiga SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC requires the submission of a single squad to obtain the Winter Wildcards version, featuring the following stipulations:

Players from Ligue 1: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 15,000 SBC, which is driven primarily by the cost of 85-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

At a cost of just 15,000 coins in-game, Fadiga offers quite an interesting and versatile card in FIFA 23. While his attributes certainly do not depict him as an elite-tier attacker, he is a fun card for gamers using Ligue 1 squads in FUT, especially with his five-star weak foot.

