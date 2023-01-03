FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Winter Wildcards Challenge 6 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Winter Wildcards promo is approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the event ending in a few days, EA Sports has started releasing the final batch of Swaps tokens in-game. These tokens have been available for fans to unlock through objectives and SBCs over the course of the event. The Winter Wildcards Challenge 6 SBC is an example of the same.

The promo has had a rather mixed reception among the FUT community. While some believe this is the best event of the year and has lived up to its predecessor's reputation from FIFA 22, others are disappointed by the roster selection and SBC content. However, no one can deny that Winter Wildcards Swaps are a fantastic addition to FIFA 23.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The latest Winter Wildcard Challenge SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept of a Swaps program has been a staple in Ultimate Team since its inception in FIFA 20. It has already been implemented twice in FIFA 23 by EA Sports.

The first instance of the program was during the World Cup festivities. Fans were able to grind throughout the month to earn and redeem tokens for untradeable rewards. This system has returned with the latest promo.

However, contrary to World Cup Swaps, not all tokens in Winter Wildcards Swaps are up for grabs through gameplay objectives. Not only are there fewer tokens available, but a large portion can also be unlocked through SBCs, such as the latest Winter Wildcard Challenge 6 SBC.

How to complete Winter Wildcard Challenge 6 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As the name of the SBC suggests, this is the sixth installment in the series of Challenge SBCs released over the course of the two-week promo. It requires a single squad to be submitted, with the following stipulations that must be fulfilled to avail of the rewards on offer:

Players from the same league: Minimum five

Players from the same club: Maximum three

Gold players: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum two

Overall team rating: Minimum 70

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum 25

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,000 FUT coins. It rewards gamers with a Small Rare Gold Players pack and a Winter Wildcards Swaps token upon completion.

Is it worth completing the Winter Wildcards Challenge 6 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

For FUT enthusiasts willing to grind all the tokens available throughout the course of the Winter Wildcards event and redeem the best possible rewards, this SBC is a must-do. It provides them with one of the coveted tokens that will facilitate their goal of obtaining these elusive rewards.

However, even without the token, the SBC is an absolute bargain. It costs just 3,000 coins and offers a Small Rare Gold Players pack, which has a value of 25,000 coins in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store.

