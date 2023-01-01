EA Sports have released the latest Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to obtain one more Swaps token in their grind for enticing untradeable rewards.

As the title of the SBC suggests, this is the fifth iteration of this SBC released over the course of the event, and fans will be eager to complete the challenge and unlock the Winter Wildcards Swaps token.

Winter Wildcards has lived up to the lofty standards set by its predecessor in FIFA 22, providing fans with a plethora of content in the form daily SBCs, a variety of themed objectives, as well as a gallery of special cards being added to packs.

Additionally, EA Sports has also implemented a Swaps program in the event, allowing gamers to grind for enticing untradeable rewards.

The latest Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The second phase of the event has had an impressive start, with the developers releasing a host of exciting and overpowered cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. They have also delivered daily content to keep fans entertained and engaged, such as the Daily Login SBCs, special player SBCs and themed objectives that feature several exciting rewards.

The concept of Swaps was implemented successfully during the World Cup, with FUT enthusiasts grinding gameplay-based objectives over the course of the month to get their hands on as many tokens as possible.

This program has returned with a twist during the Winter Wildcards event, with the tokens being up for grabs through SBCs.

How to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 5 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to obtain the pack reward and Swaps token. While the stipulations stated in the requirements of the SBC might seem rather complex and daunting, it is rather easy and inexpensive to complete. These are the specific requirements of the Winter Wildcards 5 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Players from the same League: Maximum five

Players from the same nation: Minimum three

Gold players: Minimum three

Overall squad rating: Minimum 60

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum 25

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,000 FUT coins, which is extremely cheap considering how the SBC offers an untradeable Rare Gold Pack and a Winter Wildcards Swaps token upon completion.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

For FUT enthusiasts who want to grind and obtain the maximum amount of Swaps tokens during the Winter Wildcards promo, this is a must-do SBC, as it contains one of the coveted Swaps tokens as a reward. These tokens can be redeemed in the SBC section for enticing packs and players, such as Winter Wildcards Tonali and Trippier.

Even without the appeal of the Swaps token, the SBC itself is an absolute bargain as it offers a Rare Gold Pack as a reward, which has a value of 25,000 coins in the FUT Store.

