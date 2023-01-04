FIFA 23 leaks hint at Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC coming with FUT Centurions Promo

The Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC (Squad Building Challenges) could be a surprise addition to the upcoming FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo. The news comes from reliable leaker FifaTradingRomania, who posted the information on their official Twitter account. This is also the first mainstream leak surrounding the upcoming promo.

Usually, promos in FIFA 23 come with additional player item SBCs that allow players to improve their squads. Unlike the cards that appear in packs, these challenges guarantee a reward for those who complete them within the given period.

Not all rewards are equally good, but the Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC could be among the best if the leaks are anything to go by.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania will come via SBC during Centurions promo



We should see also a 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ICON , i will post on my instagram profile



instagram.com/fifatradingrom… Thewill come via SBC during Centurions promoWe should see also a 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ICON, i will post on my instagram profile The 🇫🇷🐐 will come via SBC during Centurions promoWe should see also a 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ICON 🔜, i will post on my instagram profileinstagram.com/fifatradingrom… https://t.co/3IlM3aGHuM

The FUT Centurions promo will be the first special set of cards released in the New Year. The eagerly awaited TOTY promo in the game will kick off an extraordinary month. Before that, players will likely get two sets of special items. What should add to all the spice is the potential addition of Zinedine Zidane's Mid Icon SBC.

The SBC's duration, completion costs, and tasks will only be revealed when it goes live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the FUT Centurions promo kicking off on January 6, players shouldn't wait too long to unlock the French football legend's card.

Leaked Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC during FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo could add to glamour

Player item-SBCs tend to differ, and their popularity depends on the rewards. The better the rewards, the more popularity it gains, thus making the Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC a coveted item.

The icon card features impressive stats that can be an asset to anyone's FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. The 94-rated card can be played as a CAM, CM, or LM. It comes with 90 Shooting, 92 Dribbling, and 93 Passing stats. Players will also get 5-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot, which is exceptional. The premium card costs 1.6 million FUT coins to acquire from the market.

The cost of the Zinedine Zidane Mid Icon SBC remains to be seen, but one can be assured it won't come cheap. Many fans have been waiting to see which cards will make their way into the FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo. There haven't been any leaks yet, but that could quickly change in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes