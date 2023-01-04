FIFA 23 84+ x5 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 84+ x5 SBC has gone live in FIFA 23, and it is a useful resource-item challenge that can be of immense use to players. While the rewards are not outstanding, they're easy to acquire. More importantly, their importance is likely to increase in the upcoming period.

Resource-item challenges are lower on the pecking order as their rewards aren't quite up to the mark. That being said, these challenges are easy to complete and usually have cheap completion costs. This makes them perfect for those with limited amounts of FUT coins. Additionally, they're useful for beginners who might need more useful resources for more advanced challenges.

Let's look at the set of challenges that need to be undertaken as part of the 84+ x5 SBC. This will enable players to estimate the number of coins required to get the fodder. Since the SBC is repeatable, they can decide if the challenge is worth completing more than once.

The 84+ x5 SBC is an interesting option for FIFA 23 players to stack high-rated fodder

Resource-item SBCs are cheaper in comparison, and as mentioned above, they're easy to complete. EA Sports has kept things simple with the 84+ x5 SBC, and there's only one task. The only detail FIFA 23 players will want to keep in mind is the conditions associated with the task.

Task 1 - 84+ x5 SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The tasks associated with the 84+ x5 SBC are relatively simple, although the final costs could be high. This is due to the requirement of a TOTW in-form item. The overall requirement is also high as far as resource-item SBCs are concerned. These are two big reasons why the challenge is relatively expensive.

FIFA 23 players will require about 32,000 FUT coins every time they complete the 84+ x5 SBC. However, they can execute the challenge more than once due to its repeatable nature.

The final completion cost can be brought down using fodder from their collection. The TOTW item is one area where players can save a lot of coins.

Upon completing the 84+ x5 SBC, players will receive five Gold Rare cards. These will have at least 84 or higher overall and serve different uses. For one, these cards are needed in several SBCs, and players can save coins in the future by doing so.

Alternatively, there's no upper limit on the rewards, which opens up a great opportunity. FIFA 23 players can obtain a card to surpass the investment costs if they are lucky. So the risks are few, and the chances for one to waste coins with the 84+ x5 SBC are quite low.

