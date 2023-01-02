FIFA 23 Base Icon Player Pick SBC: 5 best cards to obtain in Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released a Base Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23, allowing gamers to obtain a pack in which they can choose between the lowest rated variants of three iconic footballers. This SBC has caused quite a stir amongst the FUT community, with fans being eager and excited to do the SBC and add an Icon card to their squads.

However, the SBC is not a cheap one, and it would be wise to consider the best and worst case scenarios before attempting to complete it. There are several undesirable Icon cards whose value in the FIFA 23 transfer market is far less than the cost of the SBC itself. However, there are also a variety of elite-tier versions available in the pick that could potentially make the endeavor a worthwhile one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best cards available in the Base Icon Player Pick SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Pele

Pele is possibly the most legendary footballer to have ever graced the game, and since his recent passing, his legacy has been preserved in the annals of football, as well as on Ultimate Team. He is the highest rated Icon in FUT, with his Prime version being 98-rated. While his base version might be far lower in ratings, it still possesses abilities that surpass those of any other Base Icon.

His 91-rated card boasts rapid Pace, lethal finishing abilities, and sublime Dribbling. All of these aspects, along with his five-star skills and four-star weak foot, make him a force to be reckoned with in-game. He is currently the most expensive base Icon available in the FIFA 23 transfer market, which is a testament to his in-game effectiveness.

2) Eusebio

FUT veterans and hardcore fans of the sport are well aware of Eusebio's abilities in real life as well as on the virtual pitch. Similar to Pele, he is renowned as one of the most gifted and lethal footballers ever, with his skills drawing comparisons to the legendary Brazilian himself. His base card is amongst the most coveted and overpowered Icons in FIFA 23.

The 89-rated card might not be the highest rated amongst his peers, but is far better than any other striker in the game's current meta. He possesses a five-star weak foot, which makes him a threat when shooting with either foot. He also has the necessary Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling stats to make him an absolute menace for any defense to deal with.

3) Johan Cruyff

Often regarded as the father of modern football due to his revolutionary approach to the game as a manager for FC Barcelona, Cruyff was even more legendary as a player. The Dutch superstar was an absolute joy to behold for fans around the globe, captivating the masses with his playmaking skills, and his FIFA 23 abilities reflect that.

His 89-rated base version is incredibly overpowered in FIFA 23, with five-star skills, a five-star weak foot, superb stats, and deceptive Physical attributes. He is one of the few Icons in the game whose Base version is almost as good as their improved variants, making him a valuable asset to any FUT squad.

4) Zinedine Zidane

Similar to Cruyff, Zidane was extremely successful as a manager, leading Real Madrid to three back-to-back Champions League titles. Simultaneously, he's also regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. His technical abilities and creative flair were an unrivaled and unprecedented combination, the likes of which have not been replicated by anyone since.

His 91-rated base card is an elite-tier box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23, and his value in the FIFA 23 transfer market is a clear indication of how broken he is in-game. He has five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him an incredible playmaking option for any FUT squad. His French nationality links are also extremely useful in the new chemistry system.

5) Ronaldo Nazario

Popularly known as R9 to differentiate him from Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario is regarded as one of the most talented attackers in the history of the sport. He is the youngest player to ever win the Ballon d'Or award, and has won almost every coveted club trophy in Europe during his time with Inter, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is easily one of the most sought-after Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and while his base card is a far cry from his better versions, he is still an elite-tier attacker in-game. Unlike his superior variants, he does not possess the coveted combination of five-star skills and weak foot, but his stats are still incredible and make him overpowered.

Poll : 0 votes