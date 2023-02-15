FIFA 23 leak reveals Road to the Final (RTTK) promo upgrade system coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players have a little over 48 hours left to get their hands on the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo, which is confirmed to be the successor to the ongoing Future Stars item. Social media leaks from FUT Sheriff have now suggested that these cards will follow the upgrade pattern.

As expected, the upcoming promo will cover all three tiers of the European club competition. Hence, unique cards from all three competitions will be available as part of the promo. Based on last year’s pattern, the special cards are expected to have certain upgrade conditions.

While the official confirmation will come upon release, players could have a lot to look forward to. This isn’t only about the boosts that will be allotted to the Road to the Final cards. Each card will be able to grow its stats and overalls further based on its progression in the tournament.

FIFA 23 players could make some exciting investments on the Road to the Final items

All Road to the Final cards in FIFA 23 are widely expected to have a specific upgrade system. Fresh leaks have now given an idea about how it might be implemented. Since there are three tiers of tournaments, the upgrade system is rumored to have slight differences.

RTTF is here



This is how UCL UPGRADES will work this year





RTTF is here

This is how UCL UPGRADES will work this year

Here’s how the cards belonging to the UEFA Champions League could receive upgrades

Win 1st Knockout match after campaign launch - +1 IF

Qualify for quarters - +1 IF

Qualify for semis - +1 IF upgrade and three new traits

Qualify for final – 5* Weak Foot

Win Final - +1 IF upgrade and 5* Skill Moves

A card going on to win the prestigious finals will get a massive boost in terms of its overall stats.

Here’s how the cards belonging to the UEFA Europa League and Conference League could receive upgrades.

Qualify for Round of 16 - +1 IF

Qualify for quarters - +1 IF

Qualify for semis - +1 IF upgrade and three new traits

Qualify for final – 5* Weak Foot

Win Final - +1 IF upgrade and 5* Skill Moves

It remains to be seen if the official upgrade of the Road to the Final cards will be the same as tonight’s rumors. FIFA 23 players are awaiting further leaks regarding cards that could possibly be released in the promo.

Most of these cards will be available in the pack, but FIFA 23 players could also find some alternative options as part of their SBCs and objectives. Those unwilling to wait can also complete the ongoing Future Stars challenges in the Ultimate Team.

