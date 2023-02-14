FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, best rewards, and more

The 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC has returned to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode, allowing players to earn some potentially valuable cards for their respective squads.

February has brought in plenty of SBCs for players to complete. Some of them have offered amazing rewards, especially in terms of special promo cards, but they have been on the costlier side.

Resource-item SBCs may not always be glamorous to look at, but they tend to be quite useful. They provide players with resources and in-game packs that can help improve squads.

Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC. This will help players better understand the amount of fodder and coins needed to complete it. The final rewards will ultimately depend on a player's luck, but they can obtain something quite valuable from them.

By completing the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players can earn some amazing cards with high overall

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC, as it only features one task. It comes with specific conditions, but they're quite simple to follow.

Task 1 - 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 1

The bulk of the completion cost comes from the TOTW card, which will be required. The two 85 overall cards, whose prices have recently been hiked, will determine the second part of the cost.

FIFA 23 players will have to spend around 50,000 coins on every run of the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC. The cost has been determined in a situation where the entire fodder is acquired from the FUT market.

What players should do is use as much fodder as possible from their collection. This will enable them to reduce the completion cost and save their coins for alternate uses in the FUT market. It will also improve the valuation of the rewards since they get the same cards by spending less.

84+ x5 Upgrade SBC best possible rewards

After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get five cards. All five of these cards will be rated at 84 or higher and belong to the Rare Gold type. This makes the reward pool huge.

The following names are some of the best rewards that players could get:

Neymar

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

These names aren't the only ones with high overalls, but each card costs more to acquire from the FUT market. If a player gets any one of them after spending around 50,000 FUT coins, it's still a profitable deal.

Some of the cards, like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, are extremely sought-after commodities in the FIFA 23 community. They work brilliantly in the in-game meta, making them very effective for almost every gameplay style.

It's worth noting that the reward pool also has plenty of cards whose market value is well below the completion cost. Hence, FIFA 23 players are advised to complete the said SBC if they are willing to take risks.

Poll : 0 votes