FIFA 23 rumors hints at Cristiano Ronaldo TOTW card coming to Ultimate Team

Fans of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo could be in for a major delight in the upcoming TOTW 16 release in FIFA 23. If the latest rumors are to be believed, insiders believe that his in-form card is impending following his sensational performance for his new club, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo hasn't had the best start to the season after facing issues at his former club Manchester United. Many wouldn't have foreseen him accepting a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. However, the move happened earlier in January, and the forward lit up the last match for his side.

Ronaldo reminded the world of his abilities as he scored four goals, including one from the spot, which earned him his first hat trick in new colors. He later netted another to help his side earn a comfortable victory. This performance could earn him a spot in the TOTW 16 team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored TOTW item will have big demands among FIFA 23 players

It's worth noting that none of the speculations are warranted to take place until the official release. As usual, TOTW 16 will be released on February 15 at 6 pm UK time. It will feature 23 cards representing the best individual performers from the world of football over the last week.

If the rumors are true, this will be Ronaldo's first in-form card in FIFA 23. He has received promo cards in the past, where he was featured in the Rulebreakers lineup. However, things haven't been positive for the prolific goal scorer on the field, which is why it has taken until February for his card to improve.

FIFA 23 players could be in for a possible surprise two nights from now. With several other big names included, CR7 won't be the only exciting name in the lineup.

Riyadh Mahrez led Manchester City to a much-needed victory over Aston Villa, where he scored a goal and provided an assist in their 3-1 victory. Frenchman Wissem Ben Yedder is another popular name in the FIFA 23 community, and he could also feature in the TOTW 16 release. The forward scored two goals and assisted in one to mark a memorable performance.

Players can also expect defensive reinforcements from side-backs Theo Hernandez and Luke Shaw. Both defenders played key roles in their respective sides' victories besides providing assists.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will make it to the TOTW 16 release. Players will have to wait two more days from the time of writing for the official results.

