FIFA 23 leak hints at Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon get their hands on the Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC in the Ultimate Team mode if the latest rumors turn out to be true. The leak comes from reliable insider, FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their social media accounts. It adds to the long list of rumored Flashback SBCs that were leaked earlier on social media.

The latest rumors will surely delight the players as they can potentially obtain another fantastic card for their squads. Unlike promo offerings that are released in packs, they don't have to depend on their luck to get these items. These are also made available to all the players as the the cards will be unlocked if they complete the challenge in the given time.

Many things about the Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC remain unknown as of now. Yet, there's ample reason to imagine why the upcoming challenge could be well-accepted by FIFA 23 players. Part of it could be its potential costs regarding the required fodder. Another big positive will be for those who are running a Bundesliga-based squad.

The Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC could be a great budget option for FIFA 23 in Ultimate Team

The popularity of any SBC depends on two significant factors. More FIFA 23 players tend to complete the challenge if their costs are relatively low. It's not rocket science as the lower costs enable them to complete the SBC more easily.

Secondly, the stats of the reward item also matter, even when the prices are slightly higher. The game has its own meta, and cards do well with high value in certain vital areas.

Sebastien Haller's base card in FIFA 23 has specific glaring weaknesses that prevent it from working effectively in the in-game meta. For example, a lesser valuation of Pace creates plenty of problems for those who want to use the card in Ultimate Team.

If the rumors about the Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC turn out to be accurate, players could have the solution they were looking for. Flashback SBCs go back to one of the previous seasons from the footballers careers, where they had a remarkable time. Any boost to stats is made to reflect this, which results in a higher overall.

It remains to be seen when the Sebastien Haller Flashback SBC will be launched. The release could happen as early as tonight, February 13, when the daily content goes live. This will add to the existing options for FIFA 23 players, as several Future Stars SBCs are currently active as well.

Those unwilling to wait can get the Flashback version of Serie A defender Chris Smalling. Alternatively, the Future Stars cards of Charles De Ketelaere and Khephren Thuram are also available in Ultimate Team.

