FIFA 23 Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can try to complete the Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC after the special challenge was released earlier on Ultimate Team. EA Sports has been active in offering players the chance to find a card from the ongoing promo without opening the packs. The latest special SBC does the same with a potentially exciting card available as the main reward.

Player-item SBCs tend to be players' go-to option since they eliminate the risk of luck. By completing all tasks within the stipulated time, FIFA 23 players can unlock special cards for their respective squads. Some belong to an ongoing promo, while others are from the more permanent Flashback and Player Moments SBCs.

Let’s look at all the tasks that are part of the Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC. This will allow you to estimate the total amount of coins needed to get adequate fodder. Moreover, having an idea of the final cost will help you decide if you want to complete the challenge.

FIFA 23 players can take advantage of Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC for promo card of FUT squads

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC. Recently, some player-item SBCs have been quite expensive, but that’s not the case here. Both tasks must be completed within the stipulated time and according to the conditions.

Each task will also hand out an in-game pack to FIFA 23 players, but both must be completed to unlock the special card.

Task 1 – France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC in FIFA 23, players will require about 180,000 FUT coins, which can be reduced if players use fodder from their own collection. Doing so will allow them to save their coins and increase the valuation of the final rewards.

The Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC is now live in Ultimate Team until February 19. Hence, players can use the weekly rewards to get a part of the total fodder. The scope to reduce the final costs is fairly high in this case.

Khephren Thuram Future Stars SBC rewards

As the name suggests, FIFA 23 players will get a Future Stars version of Khephren Thuram after they complete both tasks. The card has some amazing boosts, which could be useful in its base position.

CM card:

Overall: 87

Pace: 85

Shooting: 81

Passing: 85

Dribbling 87

Defense: 86

Physicality: 87

Based on the face stats, the card seems to be an ideal addition. FIFA 23 players can also shift its position to CDM with the use of a position modifier. It is a well-rounded card that is valuable for Ligue 1-based teams.

