EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 cards featuring Kvaratskhelia, Musiala, and more

EA Sports has released the FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 cards, with the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Musiala getting special spots in the promo. The release of the cards comes in the wake of earlier leaks that had appeared online, but the official release has settled the issues. Players can now find these items in packs, but the odds will be quite low.

The ongoing promo has returned in this year’s game, following its release in FIFA 22. EA Sports has followed the same pattern with the latest release, which features some amazing cards of the superstars of tomorrow. These footballers grabbed the headlines at a very young stage and have already become the foundations of their existing squads.

Kvaratskhelia and Musiala are certainly among the higher-rated cards in FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2. However, they’re not the only special ones that can be found in the latest promo release. Certain interesting alternatives have also been released, and players can get a big advantage by obtaining any of them.

Kvaratskhelia and Musiala’s Future Stars items will be high on the wishlist of every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player

Both Kvaratskhelia and Musiala’s base cards in FIFA 23 are quite useful in the right hands, but their stats are very limited. Their TOTW cards have been helpful but the Future Stars version will certainly be the top picks. Let’s take a look at all the items that were released earlier tonight and have been added to packs in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 cards

Jamal Musiala CAM 92

Ronald Araujo CB 90

Ezno Fernandez CM 90

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW 90

Jurien Timber CB 89

Eddie Nketiah ST 89

Iker Bravo ST 86

Joe Willock CM 87

Nicolo Fagioli CM 88

Fabio Carvalho CAM 88

Malik Tillman ST 85

Ivan Meslier GK 88

Gonzalo Plata RM 86

Vinicius Souza CDM 87

Kvaratskhelia and Musiala’s Future Stars entries will be high in demand, and getting them won’t be easy. Their prices will be quite high in the FUT market, so getting them could be problematic. Those with lower overalls will be cheaper to get from the market, but they might not be as useful as their higher-rated counterparts.

The Team 2 cards will now replace the Team 1 items, and most packs will have statistical odds of getting them. Alternatively, FIFA 23 players can expect some new SBCs that will come with special items in rewards.

Players won’t have to depend on their luck to get them, and they can be obtained by just completing the challenges. The swaps program is also active at the moment, where fans can exchange their tokens to get different types of rewards.

