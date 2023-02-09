FIFA 23 leak hints at Jamal Musiala Future Stars Team 2 card coming to Ultimate Team

Based on the latest leak for FIFA 23, Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala is all set for a spot in the Future Stars promo. The information was given out on social media by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has made numerous revelations about the offerings coming to Ultimate Team in the future. This latest rumor adds to the list of cards set to feature in Team 2 of the promo.

Since Future Stars' introduction last week, players have been able to avail some amazing options for their Ultimate Team squads. Most of these items have been released in packs, which has led to a frenzy in the community. Players can also complete some special challenges that feature the ongoing promo cards as rewards.

Those wanting to see more items from the Bundesliga could have their wishes fulfilled tomorrow night when the Future Stars Team 2 cards go live. Moreover, the current leak has also reportedly revealed the official face stats of Musiala’s special offering, which seems very positive at first glance.

Jamal Musiala could be the highest-rated Future Stars Team 2 card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Future Stars promo has been all about the special cards of the superstars of tomorrow, who have already become mainstays for their respective national and club setups. EA Sports is celebrating the achievements by introducing special items with high overalls and strong boosts to different attributes.

Those who missed out on the Team 1 content for miscellaneous reasons could try for the Team 2 offerings as an alternative. If someone requires a high-rated Bundesliga-based card for their team, they can go for the Musiala Future Stars.

Surprisingly, this leak comes with stats as well. If the rumors turn out to be true, FIFA 23 players will be able to get a 92-rated CAM card, which has got some amazing boosts in all the key departments.

With 87 Pace and 94 Dribbling, the card will certainly rank high in the in-game meta. The 84 Shooting and 86 Passing could be better, but that can be resolved using the correct chemistry styles. The offering also doesn’t look shabby in Physicality and Defense, although those won’t be as important as the other attributes.

Musiala’s Future Stars card will certainly not be cheap in FIFA 23. The 92 overall could make it the highest-rated item, creating a high demand in the community. Moreover, their supply will also be lower in the market, making them even more precious to acquire.

Some more amazing cards featuring the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Fabio Carvalho are also set for an appearance in FIFA 23 tomorrow night on February 10.

