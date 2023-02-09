FIFA 23 leaks reveal Khephren Thuram as an upcoming Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team

The second phase of the Future Stars event will commence soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There have been several leaks regarding the SBC content arriving in-game, with Khephren Thuram rumored to receive a special card.

The French midfielder is a rising prospect in Ligue 1, and based on leaks by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, his talent has finally been recognized by EA Sports.

The Future Stars promo aims to provide special versions to the best youngsters in world football, with overall ratings and attributes depicting their potential.

Thuram's inclusion in this lineup comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the French league, as he has been incredibly consistent over the past few months.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Khephren Thuram has earned his spot in the Future Stars lineup of FIFA 23

Ligue 1 features some of the best youngsters in the sport. With his impressive performances for OGC Nice, Khephren Thuram has truly announced his arrival on the biggest stage of them all. With four goal contributions in the league from a defensive midfield position, he has earned his spot in the Future Stars lineup of FIFA 23.

Thuram is one of the most versatile players in Ligue 1, breaking up play with his defensive abilities and distributing the ball efficiently to his teammates with his visionary passing. The midfielder is known for his domineering physical presence and technical abilities, and his abilities are reflected accurately in the rumored SBC version.

What could the card possibly look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and stats for the leaked Future Stars card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 87-rated version will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 81

Defending: 86

Passing: 85

Physicality: 87

These stats will undoubtedly make Thuram a viable defensive midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially due to his already impressive in-game build.

How will Future Stars Thuram perform in-game?

The 21-year-old already has a Team of the Week version in FIFA 23, which is incredibly overpowered in-game despite being only 83-rated overall. With his tall frame, strong physique, rapid pace, and dominant defensive abilities, his in-form item is already a viable midfield option for Ligue 1 squads. His boosted Future Stars variant will undoubtedly be a significant improvement over this card.

Thuram's previous special card possesses a three-star weak foot and three-star skills. If his rumored Future Stars version provides a boost to either of these areas, he will be an elite-tier midfielder in Ultimate Team.

Thuram will also be easy to accommodate into squads due to his nationality and league-based chemistry links, making him popular with FUT enthusiasts.

