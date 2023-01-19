FIFA 23 Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) cards revealed, Paulo Dybala earns first in-form item of season

EA Sports has revealed the Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Marcus Rashford earning special cards. The upgrade system has given these footballers an incredible boost to their attributes, making them more viable than ever before in Ultimate Team and breathing fresh life into the concept of TOTW.

Team of the Week is an incredible way used by EA to highlight the contributions of the best performers in club football while also providing regular weekly content in FIFA 23. After the conclusion of the World Cup, TOTW has resumed regular proceedings by introducing fresh special items in Ultimate Team every Wednesday, the most recent of which happened today, January 18.

Paulo Dybala and Marcus Rashford included in TOTW 12 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After an exhilarating round of fixtures across top leagues in world football over the last seven days, TOTW 12 features standout performers who led their teams to victory with their heroics. In the new Team of the Week inclusion, Paulo Dybala has earned his first in-form card, courtesy of his game-winning performance for AS Roma against Fiorentina, where he scored two goals. This led the side to a 2-0 victory in Serie A.

The Argentine maestro has a Ones to Watch version in FIFA 23, which will now be 90-rated following the release of his latest 88-rated TOTW variant. Similarly, Marcus Rashford showcased his abilities against rivals Manchester City on January 14, acting as the catalyst in Manchester United's 2-1 win in the Premier League.

Similar to Paulo Dybala, this will be his first TOTW card in FIFA 23. While he already possesses a World Cup Stories variant, this new version of the English winger will be much more affordable, and fans will be hoping to obtain him in their Weekend League rewards.

Which footballers have been included in TOTW 12 of FIFA 23?

This is the full list of players included in the latest TOTW roster:

Paulo Dybala: 88

Thiago Silva: 88

Victor Osimhen: 87

James Ward-Prowse: 87

Hamari Traore: 87

Joselu: 86

Krepin Diatta: 86

Aaron Ramsdale: 85

Florian Lejeune: 85

Marcus Rashford: 85

Jonathan David: 85

Wenderson Galeno: 83

Pepe Reina: 83

Sead Kolasinac: 83

Teemu Pukki: 83

Ademola Lookman: 83

Lucas Robertone: 83

Khephren Thuram: 83

Ramiz Zerrouki: 82

Robert Tesche: 81

Olivier Kemen: 81

James Penrice: 79

Quentin Cornette: 79

Which are the best cards in TOTW 12 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As the headlining cards on the roster, Paulo Dybala and Marcus Rashford are by far the most appealing items in the lineup. However, they are not the only overpowered names to be included in the squad.

The likes of Hamari Traore, Victor Osimhen, and Krepin Diatta will also be very useful in the current meta of the game. Similarly, Thuram possesses incredibly well-rounded attributes as a midfielder and will be a viable option for beginner squads due to his low overall rating and low price in the FUT transfer market.

Despite being amongst the highest-rated cards in TOTW 12, Thiago Silva will be unusable in-game due to his low pace.

