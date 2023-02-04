FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 released, Mudryk and Julian Alvarez headline promo with incredible cards

EA Sports has finally released the brand new Future Stars promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the likes of Julian Alvarez and Mykhailo Mudryk. Following the Team of the Year event's success in FUT, the developers have managed to maintain the hype by introducing this incredible roster of special cards. Gamers will be eager to learn which footballers have received upgraded versions.

The Future Stars promo is aimed at recognizing the talent of the best young prospects in world football. These prodigies have taken the world by storm with their performances for their respective teams, and EA Sports has depicted their future potential in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through overpowered special cards.

Julian Alvarez and Mykhailo Mudryk receive incredible cards in FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1

The headlining footballers in Future Stars Team 1 are both new signings for their respective clubs. While Julian Alvarez moved to Manchester City in the summer and has already played for them in the Premier League, Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the multiple high-profile transfers secured by Chelsea FC in the January 2023 transfer window.

FC Barcelona footballer Gavi is also included on the roster. This Spanish prodigy has formed an immaculate partnership with Pedri, playing for both Barca and the Spanish national team. As a result, many consider the duo to be the next Iniesta and Xavi.

Gavi has now received his second special card in FIFA 23 after his World Cup version, and it's amongst the highest-rated items on the roster alongside Mudryk and Alvarez.

Which players are included in Future Stars Team 1?

These are the youngsters who are featured in the first roster of Future Stars in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Julian Alvarez: 92

Gavi: 91

Karim Adeyemi: 90

Mykhailo Mudryk: 90

Josko Gvardiol: 89

Vitinha: 89

Marc Guehi: 88

Anthony Elanga: 88

Mohammed Kudus: 88

Diogo Costa: 87

Pierre Kalulu: 87

Djed Spence: 86

Wilfreid Singo: 86

Fran Garcia: 85

The list consists of some of the most popular young prospects in the sport, and EA Sports has replicated their abilities on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 with these boosted versions, making them viable in the current meta of the game.

Which are the best cards featured in the promo?

As the headlining players of the event, Mudryk and Alvarez have the most impressive cards in the lineup. The former has received a buff to his skill moves as well, making him an overpowered attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Similarly, Alvarez has got an upgrade to his weak foot and now possesses a five-star weak foot, which makes him an incredible striker in-game.

The likes of Karim Adayemi, Josko Gvardiol, Pierre Kalulu, and Vitinha also showcase incredible attributes, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on these cards to add them to their FUT squads.

