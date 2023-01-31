How to obtain Future Stars swaps token in FIFA 23

The Future Stars swaps program has already begun in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on January 30, as EA Sports have declared their plans for the next set of content. While the ongoing TOTY promo has been excellent so far, it's about to end in the next three days, and players can already look forward to the next set of special cards that will appear.

However, many might not have anticipated the emergence of a swaps program even before the release of the main cards. EA Sports has done the same with the Future Stars promo.

FIFA 23 players can now obtain the tokens, which must be redeemed for rewards. Not all are available as of writing, but players can find a few already in Ultimate Team. While the process isn't hidden, knowing the exact steps will always be helpful and save time.

FIFA 23 has reintroduced the swaps program with the Future Stars promo, and some tokens can be obtained already

Swaps programs is useful for players and provide a consistent opportunity for squad improvements. Different rewards are available, including in-game packs and special cards.

Even icon cards have been made available to FIFA 23 players, if they can earn the required tokens.

As mentioned earlier, three tokens have been made available as part of the swaps program.

Token 1 - Login to Ultimate Team to get the token.

Token 2 - Complete the TOTY Challenge 1 SBC.

Token 3 - Buy the New Year Cheer Pack for 80,000 FUT coins.

Of course, more than three will be available. More Future Stars swaps tokens are expected to be released in FIFA 23 over the next few days. It's not known how these will be made available.

SBCs will be a popular process based on historical evidence; however, objectives will also be another possible way, as players must complete different activities to satisfy the conditions.

FIFA 23 Future Stars swaps rewards

A healthy mix of valuable packs and cards has been made part of the swaps program, and all of them can be earned without spending real money. Here's the complete list of the rewards:

1 token: Future Stars Team one Player pack

5 tokens: Base Icon Gianfranco Zola

10 tokens: 84+ 20 players pack

10 tokens: Moments Phillipe Coutinho

15 tokens: 87+ player pick (Winter Wildcards/ FUT Centurions/ Future Stars Team one)

15 tokens: 85+ 10 Players pack

20 tokens: Mid Icon George Best

25 tokens: 2 85+ 10 players packs

27 tokens: Prime Icon Pick (one of three)

So, it's pretty clear that there will be at least 27 tokens, and the actual number in FIFA 23 will be more. Few will be harder to get, so players must sacrifice them. Ultimately, it all comes down to which rewards they aim to earn for their respective squads.

However, there are still some rewards in the swaps program that don't require too many tokens. They will be great choices for everyone and especially for beginners. It remains to be seen which special cards will be released as part of the promo.

