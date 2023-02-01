FIFA 23 Future Stars promo release date and time declared for all regions

Earlier on January 31, EA Sports officially confirmed the upcoming Future Stars promo in FIFA 23. There were early rumors about the promo, which has returned since its last appearance in FIFA 22. These leaks have now turned out to be accurate, as the Ultimate Team loading screen has given the official date and time.

This will be music to the ears of players eager to find out what's next. The ongoing TOTY promo has introduced some great content about the best footballers of 2022. However, things are now changing in the opposite direction, as the upcoming cards will be about the stars of tomorrow.

EA Sports will celebrate the biggest and brightest talents in the football world by releasing their special cards. These footballers have already claimed bragging rights at a very young age, and their expectations are high. Despite their performances, many of these youngsters' base cards aren't helpful in FIFA 23. That will change once EA Sports releases the first set of the Future Stars cards.

FIFA 23 Future Stars will introduce some fantastic cards starting from the upcoming Friday

Typically, EA Sports has followed the same pattern with the release of promos in FIFA 23, which it has inherited from the previous release. Even without an official confirmation, it's not difficult to guess when a new promo will come. However, the latest update removes all the doubts that might have been there in the minds of some players.

The Future Stars promo will be released on February 3, when the ongoing TOTY content is over. It remains to be seen which cards will be released as part of the upcoming promo and how they will shape up in terms of available options. Players will have to wait for two more days starting February 1.

As for the release time, the official countdown of the Ultimate Team loading screen has again been confirmed. All the cards will emerge at 6:00 pm UK Time when the new content is officially released. Users in the US will have to wait till 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET to get access to the content. FIFA 23 players can enjoy all the new cards starting at 11:30 pm.

Much more remains to be known since EA Sports hasn't teased any upcoming cards. Karim Adeyemi's Future Stars promo has been leaked online, and more such leaks are set to arrive sometime in the future.

The Future Stars swaps program is live in FIFA 23, and players can earn valuable rewards. This can be done by earning tokens, which can be collected via different methods. It's a great way to improve squads without breaking the bank.

