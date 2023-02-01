FIFA 23 TOTY Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can add one more pack to their Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, there's an added incentive in the form of a Future Stars swaps token that can be used to redeem valuable rewards.

Resource-item challenges are less popular than those that reward players with unique cards. However, these tend to be cheaper and easier to complete. Moreover, they fit the needs of every player. That said, not all challenges are equally rewarding, and one should make a prudent decision.

Let's now look at all the tasks part of this SBC. This will allow players to learn about the fodder and the coins they will need to complete the challenge. Moreover, knowing the final costs is always helpful in making the correct decision about whether to complete them.

FIFA 23 TOTY Challenge 2 SBC comes with two great incentives for players to complete it in Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC is pretty simple and easy to complete, and there's only one task. It comes with its own set of conditions, but none of them shall be too difficult for a FIFA 23 player to complete. Here are the conditions of the single task associated with tonight's SBC.

Task 1 - TOTY Challenge 2 SBC

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC is pretty simple in terms of conditions, and there's not much trickery. The primary condition to concentrate upon will be the nationality of the players from the club. Moreover, the challenge doesn't even require Gold cards for completion.

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC will require about 4,500 FUT coins in FIFA 23 if a player completes it with market fodder. They can reduce the cost by using fodder from their collection. Given the conditions, it should be a relatively easy task.

Upon completing the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC, FIFA 23 players will get a Rare Gold pack. With the ongoing promo, every pack has additional value since one can find something valuable. Most players will complete the task without spending anything, which is a nice bonus.

As of January 31, the SBC is available for a week so players can use their weekly rewards. While completion costs are low, saving coins wherever possible is always advisable.

FIFA 23 players will also receive a token that can be used in the Future Stars swaps program. While the promo hasn't begun yet, the swaps program is already active. Four tokens are now available, including the one released tonight.

These tokens are always valuable, as they are directly exchanged for rewards. Furthermore, having a higher number of tokens enables players to get better rewards for their squads. Hence, the token is an added incentive to complete tonight's SBC.

