EA Sports have released Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring high-profile names like Achraf Hakimi and Raphinha. These footballers guided their teams to victory in their respective leagues over the weekend and earned a spot on the TOTW roster with impressive performances.

The upgrade system, followed by Team of the Week, has been overhauled in FIFA 23, making these in-form items viable and competitive against a wide gallery of special promo cards released in FUT. With Hakimi and Raphinha receiving their first Team of the Week versions of the season, TOTW 15 is among the most enticing rosters.

Hakimi and Raphinha are included in TOTW 15 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week is an efficient way for EA Sports to release weekly content in FIFA 23 while capitalizing on the hype surrounding real-life football fixtures. Not only does this provide players with new cards to try in-game, but it also rewards footballers for their contributions to their team's success.

FC Barcelona are in the lead for the La Liga title and have strengthened their position at the top of the table with a victory over Sevilla. Raphinha scored for the Blaugrana, leading them to a comfortable 3-0 win while earning a spot on the TOTW 15 roster. This is Raphina's second special card of the season and is a marked improvement over his Road to the Knockouts variant.

In Ligue 1, PSG managed a narrow 2-1 victory over Toulouse, with Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi scoring. The Moroccan defender has been in amazing form since the World Cup, earning him a spot in the Team of the Year lineup as well. The latest TOTW version of Hakimi rivals his World Cup Phenoms version, and he will be among the squad's most coveted cards.

Which footballers are included in TOTW 15 of FIFA 23?

These are the players featured on the roster:

Keylor Navas: 89

Kingsley Coman: 88

Tammy Abraham: 88

Raphinha: 88

Achraf Hakimi: 87

Ruben Neves: 86

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 86

Julian Brandt: 85

Francesco Acerbi: 85

Gaetan Laborde: 85

James Tarkowski: 84

Joao Mario: 84

Caio Henrique: 84

Predrag Rajkovic: 84

David McGoldrick: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pere Milla Pena: 83

Habib Diallo: 83

Christopher Antwi-Adjei: 81

Ahmet Arslan: 80

Dragos Albu: 79

Richard van der Venne: 79

Bruno Sepulveda: 79

Which are the best cards in the lineup?

With headlining cards on the roster, Achraf Hakimi and Raphinha are undoubtedly the players to watch out for in-game. Their impressive stats and chemistry links will fetch a high price in the FUT transfer market, placing them among the most coveted cards in TOTW 15.

Similarly, the likes of Kingsley Coman, Tammy Abraham, and Keylor Navas will also be viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, the vast number of tradeable alternatives already available in FUT will likely affect their price.

Poll : 0 votes