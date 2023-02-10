All FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 leaks featuring Enzo Fernandez, Jamal Musiala, and more

The second batch of Future Stars will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There have been several leaks regarding the roster on social media, including names like Enzo Fernandez and Jamal Musiala. With fan favorites like these rumored to be included in the lineup, fans will be eager to get their hands on the special cards once the squad is released.

The Future Stars event of FIFA 23 is aimed at recognizing the best and most prominent youngsters in the world of football. With Musiala and Fernandez impressing fans worldwide with their performances in international and club competitions, their rumored inclusion on the roster is no surprise.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Special cards rumored to be in Future Stars Team 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Following an impressive season for Benfica in the Primeira Liga and a World Cup-winning campaign with the Argentine national side, Enzo Fernandez has secured a high-profile transfer to Chelsea in the January transfer window. He is among the most coveted prospects in the sport right now. His abilities have been accurately reflected in the FIFA 23 Future Stars card leaked by FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Enzo is coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2



Stats expected 🏻



CAMPEON DEL MUNDO



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Enzois coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2Stats expectedCAMPEON DEL MUNDOMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Enzo🇦🇷 is coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2😍🔥Stats expected 👏🏻CAMPEON DEL MUNDO 🇦🇷🏆Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/Ubae1Vrbxw

Similarly, Jamal Musiala has taken the world by storm with his performances for Germany and Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old is regarded as the next big thing in the sport due to his stellar technical abilities and sublime dribbling skills.

Musiala already has a Team of the Week version in FIFA 23, and his rumored Future Stars card has received an incredible upgrade to his overall attributes.

Over in Serie A, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has helped Napoli fortify their lead at the top of the table with his match-winning contributions almost every week.

The attacker has formed an intimidating partnership with Victor Osimhen. Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff and FUT Arcade, he will receive his first special card of FIFA 23 during Future Stars.

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia is also included in the Future Stars Team 2 leaks for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Dutch defender has been a vital part of the club's recent success, with Luke Shaw transitioning to a more central role in their defensive setup. His leaked card appears impressive on paper and will undoubtedly be a coveted commodity in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also rumored to receive a Future Stars card. His brother Quentin Timber already received an SBC version during the first week of the promo. As the more popular and renowned of the two brothers, Jurrien's inclusion in the promo comes as no surprise.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Timber is coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2



Twin Brothers in the same promo



@QuintenTimber @JurrienTimber



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Timberis coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2Twin Brothers in the same promoMake sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Timber🇳🇱 is coming as FUTURE STARS TEAM 2🔥Twin Brothers in the same promo 😍⭐️@QuintenTimber @JurrienTimber ✅🔥Make sure to follow @FutSheriff @Criminal__x #FIFA23 https://t.co/rK3Ndeemdu

Benoit Badiashile is the second Chelsea player to be named in the Future Stars Team 2 leaks by FUT Sheriff.

The Frenchman is another new signing by the London club. With his impressive defensive and physical attributes, he will definitely be overpowered in the current meta of the game.

The official lineup will soon be revealed by EA Sports. With names like Jamal Musiala, Enzo Fernandez, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to be included, the promo is bound to be popular with gamers.

Poll : 0 votes