FIFA 23 Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players have a new challenge available on their hands now that the Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC has been released in Ultimate Team. This Squad Building Challenge offers two exciting versions of the Feyenoord prodigy Quinten Timber.

This is the second Player Pick SBC that has been released as part of the ongoing Future Stars promo. Like the previous Vanderson Squad Building Challenge, it will give players more than one option in terms of the reward.

Let’s now take a look at how difficult the Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC is to complete. This will enable FIFA 23 players to estimate the total amount of coins they need to use in it. This article will also help them determine the viability of the SBC and whether they should complete it in the first place.

Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC will offer an interesting choice to FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC. It's got only one task, which has kept the potential cost of completing the challenge quite manageable. While the SBC comes with a couple of conditions that have to be met, doing away with it shouldn't be too difficult.

Task 1 - Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, the Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC is extremely easy to complete. FIFA 23 players will require around 60,000 FUT coins if they want to get all the necessary fodder directly from the market. However, the Squad Building Challenge's requirements aren’t too high, and most players should have enough fodder in their collections by now.

As of February 8, the Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC is available for one week. Hence, players can also use the weekly rewards to reduce its completion cost. Different game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles offer different in-game packs, some of which could reward gamers with the fodder needed to beat the challenge.

Quinten Timber Future Stars Player Pick SBC rewards

There are two versions of Quinten Timber that a FIFA 23 player could choose from. Both cards are distinctive, and their stats have been provided below.

CDM card

Overall: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 70

Passing: 84

Dribbling 88

Defense: 81

Physicality: 90

CB Card:

Overall: 88

Pace: 87

Shooting: 67

Passing: 80

Dribbling 85

Defense: 84

Physicality: 92

Both are excellent choices for any FIFA 23 players, especially if they have an Eredivisie-based squad. Quinten Timber's CDM card looks more meta, but the CB variant can also keep the ball away from the goal.

Interestingly, the former item can also be turned into a CB and vice versa. This offers further flexibility if someone wants the stats of one card but not the position of the other. Overall, the SBC offers a very interesting choice that players will need to make if they complete the challenge within seven days.

Such player-item Squad Building Challenges are very popular in the community, as they help gamers effortlessly improve their squads. Unlike packs, with such SBCs, players won't need to rely on their luck or the FUT market to obtain the special cards.

