FIFA 23 Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC - How to complete, best possible rewards, and more

The Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC, released in FIFA 23 Ultimate on February 12, is one of the more unique challenges to become available recently. While the rewards may not seem as good as those of other ongoing alternatives, it allows players to choose the final item, which is a big deal.

Moreover, the challenge isn’t very costly or complex. Both beginners and veteran players can benefit from it with a relatively low investment. The latter tend to have fodder of their own, which has no usage other than completing SBCs.

Let’s take a look at the tasks associated with the Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC, so players can get an idea of the total amount of coins they may need. The ceiling for rewards is relatively high in this case, which means the game can offer some fantastic items.

FIFA 23 players may find the Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC surprisingly fruitful

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC. There’s only one task to fulfill, and the conditions are easy to complete, so players should not face many hurdles.

Task 1 - Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC will cost around 12,000 FUT coins for players to complete. However, the actual cost can be significantly reduced using fodder from one’s collection. This will also increase the valuation of the final rewards and allow FIFA 23 players to save their coins for other things.

The Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC will be available for 27 more days as of writing (February 12). Hence, players can take their time to complete it and only use fodder from the weekly rewards. FIFA 23 features various game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles, allowing players to earn plenty of cards at no cost.

Best possible rewards from the SBC

After completing the SBC, FIFA 23 players can choose between three cards. The one they pick will be added to their Ultimate Team squads, while the other two will be discarded. A player can earn up to 50 such rewards as the SBC is recurring in nature.

All rewards will be Rare Gold players and rated at least 82 overall. The prize pool could have been better had cards from other promos released in FIFA 23 been included. Nevertheless, there are some fantastic base items that lucky players can get.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 90

Kylian Mbappe – 91

Lionel Messi – 91

Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Neymar – 89

All of these items cost more than 12,000 FUT coins when acquired separately from the FUT market. Moreover, they’re quite effective in FIFA 23's current meta, which is why Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's cards are highly sought-after in the community.

But, it’s worth noting that the chances of getting such highly-rated items are low overall. There are also plenty of cards in the reward pool with market values much lower than what is required to complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade SBC. Hence, players should only complete the challenge if they have plenty of fodder.

