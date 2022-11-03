5 cheapest 85-rated cards in FIFA 23 to use in Squad Building Challenges

Squad Building Challenges are a crucial part of the FIFA Ultimate Team experience and have been completely revamped in FIFA 23. With the brand-new chemistry system, gamers have more freedom than ever while completing these challenges, especially ones with a high rating threshold requirement.

EA Sports usually doesn't include chemistry requirements for SBCs that require higher ratings, allowing fans to submit players regardless of their position, league, or nationality. This includes player-themed SBCs and expensive pack-based SBCs.

Although this has made completing these challenges significantly easier, the market for fodder cards is volatile and fluctuates based on various factors. In such an environment, fans are always on the lookout for cheap, high-rated cards to submit in SBCs.

Note: Prices are subject to fluctuations based on the FIFA 23 Transfer Market.

Sergio Busquets, Patrik Schick, and 3 other 85-rated cards that are underwhelming in-game and best-suited for SBCs in FIFA 23

1) Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic is among the most underrated players in European football. He was a consistent performer in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt and earned himself a transfer to Juventus, as well as an overall rating upgrade in FIFA 23.

However, the Serbian's real-life abilities do not translate well onto the virtual pitch, as he is almost unusable in the FIFA 23 meta.

Although Kostic possesses well-rounded attributes, he is a left midfielder with three-star skill moves and a two-star weak foot, rendering him ineffective in almost any offensive position.

Kostic currently costs around 11,000 FUT coins and is among the cheapest 85-rated cards in the market.

2) Sergio Busquets

Despite being a legendary midfielder who is adored by fans and professionals alike, Sergio Busquets has always been notoriously terrible in FIFA. The primary contributing factor behind his ineffectiveness is the lack of pace.

Busquets has always received extremely low pace stats in the series, and the trend has continued in FIFA 23.

With FC Barcelona's struggles in recent seasons, the Spaniard has been downgraded in FIFA 23. With a pace attribute of just 42, he is only usable in SBCs. Even with the new AcceleRATE feature making slower players viable in-game, he is simply too slow to be effective.

Busquets currently costs around 11,000 coins in the transfer market and continues his legacy of being SBC fodder in FIFA.

3) Paul Pogba

This is a surprise inclusion in this list, as few would have expected Paul Pogba to be relegated to SBC fodder status in FIFA 23 before the release of the game.

The Frenchman has historically been among the most overpowered and expensive midfielders in the franchise. However, with his recent loss of form and numerous injuries, he has been nerfed immensely.

Since his move away from Manchester United, Pogba has had barely any playing time for Juventus, having been sidelined for most of his stint due to injuries. He has been downgraded to an 85 rating and now has only 67 pace.

While he possesses decent shooting and passing stats, Pogba is still only usable for SBCs and costs around 11,000 coins in the FUT transfer market.

4) Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick has earned a reputation for himself as the dark horse among European strikers. He has been incredibly consistent in league and international football, rising up the ranks and receiving a well-deserved upgrade up to 85-rated in FIFA 23. However, his in-game stats still leave a lot to be desired.

Not only is Schick relatively slow for an attacker, but he also has underwhelming passing and dribbling attributes. His league and nationality have also made it hard for him to fit into any squad, and this has led to him becoming SBC fodder in FIFA 23.

Schick currently costs around 11,000 coins in the FUT transfer market.

5) Jorginho

Jorginho has had a stunning rise to prominence in the world of football with his performances for Chelsea and the Italian national team.

The midfield maestro led his national side to victory in the Euros and contributed to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League win. His efforts were recognized by his peers, as he was nominated for several individual awards and placed highly in all of them.

However, Jorginho has an extremely underwhelming card in FIFA 23. With 54 pace, 67 shooting, and generally disappointing stats in almost every aspect, fans are left wondering how this card is 85-rated, to begin with. He costs around 10,500 coins in the FUT market.

