5 best strikers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode

FIFA 23's Career Mode has a devoted fan following. Many features have been added to the mode to attract new players to the game. However, beginners might find it hard to get started, especially when they don't know which players to sign to lead their team to victory.

A solid striker is essential regardless of the game mode chosen. Players will require good strikers to break free from the opponent’s defensive line and score goals.

Listed below are five of the best strikers players can use in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and 3 other strikers who can be great assets in FIFA 23 Career Mode

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the finest player in FIFA 23. He has an overall rating of 91 in the game, with a high potential ceiling of 95. His overall ratings have not altered since FIFA 22.

The Frenchman has a Pace rating of 97, making him the fastest player in this edition of FIFA. He also boasts 5-star Skill Moves, a 4-star Weak Foot, and a precocious dribbling ability. He has a low Defensive Work Rate and a high Attacking Work Rate.

Mbappe is a right-footed striker (ST) who is 182 cm (6 ft) tall and competes for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

2) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 23 and a potential ceiling of 91. The Barcelona star has a Skill Moves and Weak Foot rating of four stars. His right foot is his preferred shooting foot. He has a medium Defensive Work Rate and a high Attacking Work Rate.

Lewandowski excels at shooting, with a rating of 91. However, with only 76 Acceleration, 77 Agility, and 82 Balance, he falls short in the three crucial stats in FIFA 23.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 90 overall rating in FIFA 23. He has a Skill Moves rating of five stars and a Weak Foot rating of four stars. His right foot is his preferred shooting foot. He has a Low Defensive Work Rate and a high Attacking Work Rate.

Additionally, Ronaldo has an 81 Pace rating, and his shooting is exceptionally good with a 92 rating. In the field of physical attributes, his rating stands at 75.

Despite the decrease in some of his stats, the Manchester United superstar remains a remarkable player, with exceptional shooting and finishing power.

4) Harry Kane

Harry Kane has an overall rating of 89 in FIFA 23. He has a Skill Moves rating of three stars and a Weak Foot rating of five stars. His right foot is his preferred shooting foot. His Work Rate is high in both Attacking and Defending.

It appears EA is dissatisfied with Kane's productivity and performances from the previous season since he has been downgraded in FIFA 23.

Kane is still a deadly goalscorer because of his excellent shooting of 91 and 5-star weak foot rating. Despite consistently receiving high overall ratings over multiple iterations of the series, the Englishman has never been useful in FIFA, mostly due to his low raw speed of 68, which is also down two points from FIFA 22.

5) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland's overall rating in FIFA 23 is 88. He has a potential ceiling of 94.

The Norwegian has three stars for both Weak Foot and Skill Moves. His left foot is his preferred shooting foot. His defensive Work Rate is moderate, but his attacking Work Rate is high.

Haaland takes a little longer to get going due to his 82 Acceleration, but his 94 Sprint Speed ensures that once he is moving, he cannot be stopped. Considering his high Sprint Speed and 93 Strength, the Manchester City star is an unstoppable force.

Additionally, Haaland boasts a 94 Finishing rating and a 94 Shot Power rating.

