5 footballers who could have the highest shooting in FIFA 23

As FIFA 23 is right around the corner, EA Sports have started releasing details regarding the game's gameplay mechanics and features. With the introduction of HyperMotion 2.0, the game has the potential to be the most realistic football simulation to date.

Scoring goals is the primary objective in any football game. To achieve this, players need the best marksmen at their disposal to slot the ball into the net and give them the edge they need over the competition. With the recently concluded football season, a change-up in the ratings is inevitable, leading to speculations about who will have the best shooting stats in the game.

These lethal finishers could have the best shooting in FIFA 23

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to silence his critics once again next season (Image via Getty)

Despite being consistently downgraded over the previous few FIFA titles due to his age, Cristiano Ronaldo still has the highest shooting stats in FIFA 22. Boasting a rating of 93 in the shooting aspect, Ronaldo is one of the best strikers in the game.

After an underwhelming season with Manchester United, where they failed to qualify for the Champions League, it is highly unlikely that Ronaldo will get an upgrade in FIFA 23. However, he was the top scorer for the club and one of the leading scorers in the league. These accolades earned him a spot in EA Sports' Premier League team of the season as well.

Even if EA continues the trend of giving Ronaldo a rating downgrade every year, it is extremely likely that he will retain his spot amongst the top forwards in the game.

2) Lionel Messi

Will Lionel Messi retain his crown as the highest-rated player in FIFA 23? (Image via Getty)

As the current holder of the Ballon D'Or award, Lionel Messi can be regarded as the best player in the world at the moment. He is also the highest-rated player in the game's current iteration, with the second-highest shooting rating of 92.

Following his transfer to PSG last summer, Messi had a slow start to the season. However, he was instrumental in the latter stages, helping PSG secure the Ligue 1 title with multiple goal contributions and stellar performances. Despite being the only player on the list who isn't a conventional striker, his finishing ability is almost as efficient as his playmaking, which makes him the complete package.

At the age of 35, it is likely that EA will gradually start to downgrade Messi's rating in the years to come. However, his status as the Balon D'Or winner and his success with club and country should secure him a spot as one of the best finishers in FIFA 23.

3) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the best footballers in the world right now (Image via Getty)

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved away from Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has really come into his own and taken the reigns at the club. He had a stellar 2021/22 season as he spearheaded the Madrid attack and led them to the La Liga and Champions League titles.

With his incredible success at both the individual and club level, Benzema is one of the front-runners for the next Balon D'Or award. Despite not ranking in the top five for shooting stats in FIFA 22, Benzema's goal-scoring exploits from the previous season will definitely ensure him a significant upgrade from his current shooting rating of 86.

4) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski will add to Barcelona's strike force for the upcoming season (Image via Getty)

With his recent transfer from Bayern to FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will be aiming to replicate his goal-scoring form, making him one of the best strikers in world football.

As the second-highest overall rated player in FIFA 22, Lewandowski boasts a 92 shooting stat, similar to Messi's. With the hype surrounding his transfer and his new competitive rivalry with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, he could potentially receive an upgrade in FIFA 23. This would put him in contention for the position of the best finisher in the game.

It will be interesting to witness the rivalry between Lewandowski and Benzema translate over to FIFA in the upcoming iteration of the series.

5) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the featured cover star for FIFA 23 (Image via Getty)

The final spot on this list is a rather contentious one. With potential candidates such as Premiere League Golden Boot winner Heung Min Son and the latest Manchester City star signing, Erling Haaland, picking just one was quite the task. However, it is difficult not to go with Kylian Mbappe, the featured cover star of FIFA 23.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most exciting prospects in world football. He has achieved tremendous success with club and country and is still only 23 years old. His ability is reflected well in the FIFA franchise, as he is one of the best players in the game. Not only is he the fastest player in FIFA 22, but he is also one of the best finishers with a shooting stat of 88.

After having a successful 2021/22 season and being revealed as the cover star for FIFA 23, Mbappe could receive a rating upgrade, making him one of the most lethal strikers in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far