FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, solutions, and more

The 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and players can obtain this unique card from any of the TOTWs in the last six weeks by completing the dedicated Squad Building Challenge. It needs to be finished within six days and is non-repeatable.

With the Out of Position promo hogging most of the limelight last week, the relatively smaller upgrade promo might slip under the radar of casual players. However, challenges like these are vital for those looking to pack a valuable TOTW card for their FUT squad. Especially considering meta players such as Mbappe, Dembele and Bellingham were added to the latest Team of the Week on top of previous cards.

Here's an easy guide explaining the 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC with the expected cost-to-reward ratios discussed in detail.

Everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC

TOTW is the only promo that runs for the full cycle of the game, with EA releasing new players to subsequent teams every week. This adds to a growing list of cards that Ultimate Team players can try to pack.

This upgrade Squad Building Challenge requires players to build a moderately high rated squad to have a chance at packing a Team of the Week card rated 85 overall or higher from a combined pool of all the previous iterations of the promos in FIFA 23.

85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

Players with Overall rating of 85: Minimum of 4

Team Rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in squad: 11

Reward: 1x 85+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)

Approximate Cost: 42,000 - 45,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

To gain an untradeable player pack of quite a high level for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players need to complete this relatively simple challenge, which is doable without investing too much in terms of coins.

Since there are no chemistry requirements, players may pick and choose the cheapest option available on the market to meet the other requirements.

While there has to be at least four 85 or higher overall cards in the squad, the others cannot be too low either, lest the minimum squad rating of 84 is not reached. That said, players may choose cards of any nationality or league to get the most optimal results. Regular FIFA 23 players may also use any undesirable cards as fodder to further mitigate the cost of the SBC.

As per the current market rates, building a total squad from scratch to meet all the requirements will require around 43,000 FUT coins which isn't too shabby considering there are some great players such as Haaland's 89 rated card or Mbappe's 92 rated TOTW card up for grabs.

Do note that the Team of the Week cards are awarded to players for their exceptional performances over that week, and therefore come with subsequent boosts to the ratings over their base versions. Making these cards much sought-after by FUT players.

However, players looking to turn a profit by flipping the cards should look elsewhere as the card awarded for completing the SBC will not be tradeable on the FIFA 23 market.

