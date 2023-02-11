FIFA 23 leak hints at Chris Smalling Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon get their hands on the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC, if the latest rumors are to be believed. The news came out on social media via reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. This marks the second leak in two nights, following the earlier one that featured a special card of Phil Jones.

It now seems to be the turn for the second of the pair that Sir Alex Ferguson brought on during his tenure at Manchester United. The latest leak also suggests that the upcoming card could return to the defender’s time in England, where he had some memorable spells mixed with mediocre ones.

Nevertheless, FIFA 23 players could soon have another additional option on their hands. SBCs are preferred by many players as there’s no reliance on luck or the FUT market. Moreover, they can look at the costs and attributes associated with each offering to determine if the investment will be worth the resources.

Chris Smalling Flashback SBC could be an underrated option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Chris Smalling’s base card in FIFA 23 is quite limited in certain aspects, as he has regressed with time. The Flashback SBC could be a useful alternative for any player who might need a defensive option. It’s almost certain that there will be boosts to all the attributes, which happens with any special version of a base card.

The defensive areas could receive a bigger set of boosts, and there could also be some surprising numbers. Since the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC will return to a previous season from the footballer’s life, it could come with some unexpected buffs.

These boosts will reflect the footballer's ability from his younger days. Pace could be one area where the upcoming card could show some big improvements compared to its base counterpart.

It remains to be seen when the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC will arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The release could take place as early as today, February 11, when the daily content is released. Upon launch, potential costs and the tasks will also become public.

Players will be hoping the costs will be low so that the card would be more accessible. There have been some interesting Flashback SBCs recently, but they have been on the costlier side.

That could change with upcoming content based on what the community expects. It will also appear to be a nice alternative to all the ongoing Future Stars content in Ultimate Team.

